Govt. to spend at least $18M to oversee construction of Phillipai Secondary

Kaieteur News- The Ministry of Education is seeking a supervisory firm to oversee the construction of the $275 million Phillipai Secondary School in Region Seven.

At the recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board’s (NPTAB) office it was revealed that three consultancy firms have submitted bids for the contract.

Innovative Engineering Consultancy Services bid $18,050,000 (Inclusive of Local Taxes), CB and Associates Inc. bid $67,356,330 and Kalitech Inc. bid $18,060,000 for the project.

Kaieteur News understands that part of the supervision services includes, among other things, ensuring that all engineering specifications are met during construction and monitoring the contractor’s progress.

In September, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand and her team turned the sod alongside contractor Prored Resources to build the new $275,230,000 school building.

It was reported that the new school is set to be a modern educational facility featuring three key blocks housing Home Economics and Visual Arts (VA) classrooms, designed to provide students with practical and creative learning experiences. It will have also a well-equipped library, offering a vital resource for research and study, eight classrooms with essential sanitary facilities to ensure a comfortable and hygienic environment for students, among an administrative space and sick bay.

The project is expected to be completed within eight months.

Meanwhile, approximately 240 students from Phillipai and surrounding areas including Amokokopai, Klaimalu, Wayalayeng, Chimanapai, Emoikeng, Chinoweing, and Wax Creek are to benefit from the new school.

The DC Caesar Fox Secondary School in Waramadong is the only secondary school in the Upper Mazaruni District.

In addition to Phillipai, a new secondary school will be built at Jawalla Village and when completed, the two schools will help to ease the overcrowding at the DC Caesar Fox Secondary School.

Meanwhile, at the opening of tenders at NPTAB, bids for similar project were opened. The project – supervision of the construction of an annex building at the newly commissioned Yarrowkabra Secondary School.

The Education Ministry had initially gone to tender seeking bids for the ‘Design & Construction Cost & Supervision Services for Construction of Annex Building’.

Five consulting firms are competing for this contract: Arrowten Inc. bid $14,320,000 (this amount is Excluding Vat), Innovative Engineering Consultancy Services bid $10,000,000 (Inclusive of Local Taxes), GR Engineering Company bid $16,920,000, CB & Associates Inc. bid $56,558,250, and Kalitech Inc. bid $13,170,000 (Inclusive of Local Taxes).

At the commissioning ceremony for Yarrowkabra Secondary School, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand said that her ministry issued a tender for an additional block for the school.

“We started this school last year and we already need 10 new classrooms which the Permanent Secretary has already put out a bid because once the school is here, kids will come to school and once children come to school, lives will change,” the minister said at the time.

It was reported also that the $790M school accommodates 1,019 students across 35 classes and has 65 teachers including 29 newly recruited educators, 31 trained teachers, 14 teachers who are in training and 20 to be registered for training.

(Govt. to spend at least $18M to oversee construction of Phillipai Secondary)