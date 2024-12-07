Airport security nabbed with cocaine at CJIA

Kaieteur News- Two employees of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) were arrested on Thursday, after being caught with a total of 4.286 kilograms of cocaine, valued at $3.2 million, during a routine security search at the airport.

The arrested individuals were identified as 29-year-old Keesha Greene, an Aviation Security Officer, and 28-year-old Shaquille Thompson, an Airport Security Officer, both residing at Lot 5 Grant Road, Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) in a statement said that while performing their duties at the airport, which included conducting routine searches, officers discovered a quantity of cocaine strapped to the body of Greene.

The cocaine weighed 2.152 kilograms.

Greene was arrested and escorted to CANU’s headquarters, where the drugs were confiscated.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Thompson, who was found with an additional 2.134 kilograms of cocaine.

The two suspects appeared at the Diamond Magistrates’ Court on Friday, where Magistrate Wonda Fortune read the charges to them. Greene pleaded guilty to the offense of possession of 2.152 kilograms of cocaine with intent to traffic. She was sentenced to three years in prison.

Meanwhile, Thompson pleaded not guilty to the charge of possession of 2.134 kilograms of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. He was remanded to prison and is scheduled to return to court on January 8, 2025.

