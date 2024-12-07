783 students graduate from GTI

Kaieteur News- The Government Technical Institute (GTI) celebrated its largest graduation batch of 2024 on Thursday, with 783 graduates from seven technical departments.

The ceremony, held at the National Cultural Centre, marked the school’s 73rd Annual Graduation. Graduates hailed from various departments, including Building, Business, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Land Surveying, Mechanical Engineering, and Science.

Special guests at the event included Deputy Chief Education Officer (DCEO) – Technical, Ritesh Tularam; GTI Chairman, Peter Pompey; and Acting Principal Tiffanie Charles Persaud. Maria Salloum was named the valedictorian for the graduating class.

In her Principal’s report, Persaud highlighted the progress of the school and its students, noting that some of the graduates had been enrolled since 2022. She proudly stated, “A pass rate of 68% in the current year indicates progress and adaptability, despite external disruptions. These results reflect GTI’s ongoing commitment to providing quality technical education and support to students.”

She also pointed out that this year’s graduation featured the largest batch of students to earn diplomas in Building and Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering, as well as Technician Certificates in Building and Civil Construction (Parts 1 and 2), Architectural Drawing, and Caribbean Vocational Qualifications (CVQ) in Masonry, Plumbing, and Furniture Making since the institution’s establishment in 1951.

Reflecting on the school’s growth, Persaud remarked, “when GTI first opened its doors in 1951, it registered and admitted 150 students. Today, that figure has grown considerably, with 2,000 students enrolled in both full-time and day release courses.”

The DCEO, in his feature address, commended the graduates on their commitment and encouraged them to continue pursuing their education. “Technical education is not just a means to an end; it is the plan to unlock the uncapped potential in individuals and drive societal progress and change,” he said. “You are now prepared for these changes and challenges. You are not just job seekers; you are now problem solvers, innovators, and creators within your respective organizations.”

Valedictorian Salloum, in her speech, expressed her gratitude for her academic journey and shared her optimism for the future. “To be honest, my intention was not to be a valedictorian but to be the best version of myself each day… my focus was to understand and gain knowledge at all costs,” she said. She concluded by encouraging her fellow graduates to continue striving for greatness: “Together, let us be the builders of a better future. Remember, this is the end of a phase, but not the end of our journey. I urge you to always represent the ambassador’s flag of GTI and proudly apply the motto, ‘Knowledge and skills through training.’”

