Why is de police snapping your driver’s licence?

Kaieteur News- A man did get arrest fuh identify theft. When he appeared in front de judge, he was asked why he got into that sort of profession. He tell de judge that when he de was small, his mother always told him that he could be whatever he wanted to be. He said he did not know that this was a crime.

Dem boys seh that identity theft is becoming a real big problem, and it’s not just regular people getting victimized. Big businesses, small businesses, and even governments getting dem share of the problem. Criminals don’t have to work too hard nowadays; all dem need is some little detail from your life, like your bank number, your credit card info, or even your signature, and they’re off to the races. The rise of all dem platforms and data breaches mean that every time yuh type something in, somebody watching and waiting fuh grab yuh personal stuff. Next thing you know, you waking up to find yuh bank account emptied, yuh credit card maxed out, and yuh name on some shady debt collector’s list.

Now, hear de real kicker: traffic cops snapping pics of yuh driver’s licence when dem pull yuh over! What in de world dem need that fuh? Dem taking yuh personal details, yuh signature, and storing them on their phone like it’s no big deal. Yuh ever wonder what happens to dat info after dem done with it? It don’t take much for a criminal to hack into that phone and use yuh details to run up debt or worse.

Commissioner of Police, dem boys beg you, tell your ranks to stop dis foolishness. If dem want to charge somebody, let dem tek down your name and address in a notebook like they used to, and send yuh de charge later. No need for dem to collect your whole life story on dem phone!

Talk half. Leff half.

(Why is de police snapping your driver’s licence?)