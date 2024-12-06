Report on deadly GDF helicopter crash to be released by minister after deliberations by Defence Board —Jagdeo

Kaieteur News- Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, on Thursday, informed the public that the report on the deadly Guyana Defence Force (GDF) crash that happened almost a year ago will be released by Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill, once discussions on the matter by the Defence Board have concluded.

On November 12, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill who has responsibility for civil aviation stated that a draft report has already been completed. He added, “The Draft Final Report will be sent to the various stakeholders associated for their comments before the report can be finalized.”

Those stakeholders are the Guyana Defence Force, National Transportation Safety Board, Transport Canada, Bell Helicopters and the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority. The stakeholders were given 60 days upon receipt of the Draft Final Report to review and provide their comments and upon completion of this exercise, a Final Report will be released.

Meanwhile, Jagdeo made the comments while addressing the media at his weekly press conference held at Freedom House on Robb Street and responding to an article carried by News Source. The News Source article had quoted National Security Advisor, Gerry Gouveia saying that President Irfaan Ali will decide on the release of GDF helicopter crash report… “I spoke with President Ali, he said to me the matter has not even gone to the Defence Board as yet, and he has not indicated to anyone that he is to release or to give the final decision on the release of this report.”

The VP explained that the report was done by the Civil Aviation Authority and since it was a military accident the report has military components to it. “However, the Civil Aviation Authority falls under a civilian minister and therefore, I suspect that once the Defence Board discusses the matter, then the report will be released by the civilian minister who is responsible for Civil Aviation Authority. So, this tends to be a bit misleading,” Jagdeo said of Gouveia’s comments.

On December 8th, 2023 five of seven occupants of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Bell412 helicopter died when the aircraft crashed in the jungle between Arau and Ekereku in Region Seven. Those who died are: the pilot-in-command, veteran aviator Lieutenant Colonel Michael Charles, Colonel Michael Shahoud, Lieutenant Colonel Sean Welcome, Staff Sergeant Jason Khan and Brigadier (ret’d) Gary Beaton. Lieutenant Andio Michael Crawford, a pilot on board the aircraft, and Corporal Dwayne Johnson survived the crash.

Shortly after the crash, Edghill had appointed a special investigator to probe the incident and at a news conference late December 2023, he disclosed that the Blackbox of the chopper had been sent to the United States (US). The Minister said then: “I as Minister of Public Works under the Civil Aviation Act of 2018, have fulfilled my obligations in appointing an accident/incident investigator.” Edghill also said back then that he had approved the travel of the investigator to the US to transport and deliver the Black box to the National Transportation and Safety Board. “The Black box was sent so that the readings would be able to inform the investigation [team] as it relates to what happened,” he said.

