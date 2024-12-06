Health Ministry and Disability Commission launch Building Accessibility Handbook

Kaieteur News- The Ministry of Health’s Disability and Rehabilitation Services, in collaboration with the National Commission on Disability (NCD), has launched the Building Accessibility Handbook 2025.

The book reflects the NCD’s unwavering commitment to foster inclusivity and address barriers whether physical, attitudinal or systemic that hinders persons with disabilities from accessing facilities and services.

The Building Accessibility Handbook 2025 is envisioned as both a guide and a catalyst for meaningful change. It will equip stakeholders across public and private sectors with practical tools to prioritize inclusive infrastructure, accessible communication, and cultural transformation in Guyana.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony commended the NCD for its outstanding work in enhancing the lives of persons with disabilities. He also highlighted the challenges many face in accessing public spaces.

“Recognize persons living with disabilities, try to go into some public buildings, there’s always a challenge, especially with the older ones, because trying to climb a stair, if there isn’t a ramp, you’re going to have problems…it would deny that person whatever service that building is offering or the people in the building are offering,” the Minister explained.

The Minister recalled past initiatives, such as the installation of a ramp at the National Cultural Centre, and expressed hope that the Building Accessibility Handbook 2025 would guide stakeholders in adopting inclusive practices.

He emphasized that with increased construction in Guyana, builders must incorporate the needs of persons with disabilities.

In addition, the Minister shared ongoing initiatives to support persons with disabilities, including a national survey to identify the number and types of disabilities across Guyana.

He also highlighted improvements in rehabilitation services, such as distributing over 800 wheelchairs and nearly 1,000 rechargeable hearing aids free of cost this year. By next year, the Ministry intends to provide prostheses free of cost.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ariane Manger, Director of Rehabilitation and Disability Services said the handbook is more than a guide.

According to her, it is a blueprint for dismantling barriers and creating spaces that empower all individuals, including persons with disabilities and seniors.

“It outlines practical solutions such as ramps, accessible pathways, inclusive sanitary facilities, and improved communication tools like tactile signs and Braille. By embracing these guidelines, Guyana moves closer to a society where accessibility is not a privilege but a fundamental right,” she highlighted.

Also present were Chief Medical Officer, Dr Narine Singh; Director of Primary Health Care, Dr Ertensia Hamilton; Principal Assistant Secretary of Finance, Malkia Ida; Ganesh Singh, NCD Chairperson; Vidushi Persaud, NDC Vice Chairperson and another representative from the private sector.

