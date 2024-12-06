East La Penitence Health Centre for $19M extension

Kaieteur News- The Ministry of Health is preparing to spend approximately $19,204,738 to have the East La Penitence Health Centre extended.

At the recent opening of tenders this week at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was disclosed that 18 contractors have applied to execute the project.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony on numerous occasions said that the government will be upgrading health facilities to ensure quality service is provided to the citizenry.

Some $5B was set aside this year from the national budget to rehabilitate and upgrade health centres across the country.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Health

Extension to East La Penitence Health Centre.