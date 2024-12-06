East La Penitence Health Centre for $19M extension

Latest update December 6th, 2024 4:51 AM
Dec 06, 2024 News
Kaieteur News- The Ministry of Health is preparing to spend approximately $19,204,738 to have the East La Penitence Health Centre extended.
At the recent opening of tenders this week at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was disclosed that 18 contractors have applied to execute the project.
Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony on numerous occasions said that the government will be upgrading health facilities to ensure quality service is provided to the citizenry.
Some $5B was set aside this year from the national budget to rehabilitate and upgrade health centres across the country.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Health
Extension to East La Penitence Health Centre.
Dec 06, 2024Kaieteur Sports- The East Bank Football Association Boys’ U14 League continued on Sunday, December 1st, 2024, with a highly anticipated clash between Timehri United FC and Herstelling Raiders FC....
Dec 06, 2024
Dec 06, 2024
Dec 06, 2024
Dec 05, 2024
Dec 05, 2024
…Peeping Tom Kaieteur News- Within the next twenty years, the trade union movement in Guyana is going to disappear.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- As gang violence spirals out of control in Haiti, the limitations of international... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]