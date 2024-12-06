Brutus’ wife allowed to leave country for emergency medical checkup

Kaieteur News- Adonika Aulder, the pregnant wife of embattled Assistant Police Commissioner Calvin Brutus, has been granted permission by the court to leave the country for emergency medical treatment.

The ruling was made on Thursday at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court by Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty. Aulder appeared with her lawyer, Eusi Anderson, who made the request for her to leave the jurisdiction on Thursday afternoon. The court approved the request and Aulder is expected to return to Guyana in time for her next court appearance on December 18, 2024.

Meanwhile, her husband, Calvin Brutus, who is facing allegations related to financial crimes, will remain in Guyana while she is away. Anderson, in his remarks, emphasised his client’s innocence, stating, “Mrs. Brutus is completely innocent of the charges that she faces. She intends to vigorously protest that in the court of law, and Mrs. Brutus is of the view that these charges are vexatious.” He also expressed gratitude for the court’s ruling, acknowledging both his and Aulder’s appreciation for the decision.

Aulder is facing two charges of money laundering in the Magistrates’ Court. She is accused of acquiring $352,082,315 from her company’s bank account at Republic Bank in December 2023, knowing or having reasonable grounds to believe that the funds were derived from criminal activity.

Initially, Aulder and Calvin were denied permission to travel to the United States for medical care when he appeared at the High Court on October 18. Justice Gino Persaud rejected his application, citing Brutus’ involvement in over 240 charges related to financial crimes. Additionally, the court noted back then that Calvin Brutus had not sought approval from the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs to leave Guyana. There were also concerns regarding him being a potential flight-risk, as he had returned to Guyana after overstaying a 42-day leave abroad in August.

