Man wanted for Larceny by Clerk/Servant

Kaieteur News- The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Wednesday issued a wanted bulletin for a man who is allegedly involved in Larceny by Clerk/Servant.

The wanted man was identified as Nicholas Wade whose last known address is lot 56 Public Road La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD). Police reported that Wade allegedly committed the act between November 8 and 9, 2024.

Persons with information about the whereabouts of Wade, are asked to contact the police on 225-6940, 225-8196, 226-7476, 225-2317, 227-1149 or the nearest police station.

