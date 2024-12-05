Latest update December 5th, 2024 1:40 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Man wanted for Larceny by Clerk/Servant

Dec 05, 2024 News

Man wanted for Larceny by Clerk/Servant

Wanted: Nicholas Wade

Kaieteur News- The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Wednesday issued a wanted bulletin for a man who is allegedly involved in Larceny by Clerk/Servant.

The wanted man was identified as Nicholas Wade whose last known address is lot 56 Public Road La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD). Police reported that Wade allegedly committed the act between November 8 and 9, 2024.

Persons with information about the whereabouts of Wade, are asked to contact the police on 225-6940, 225-8196, 226-7476, 225-2317, 227-1149 or the nearest police station.

(Man wanted for Larceny by Clerk/Servant)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | December, 2nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

 

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Street Vibes, Sophia Ballers, Mighty Rulers, Melanie FC sent packing on opening day

Street Vibes, Sophia Ballers, Mighty Rulers, Melanie FC sent packing...

Dec 05, 2024

K&S-One Guyana National Futsal C/ship continues today Kaieteur Sports- The inaugural One Guyana National Futsal Championship, a landmark 64-team knockout tournament organised by the Kashif and...
Read More
Impressive performances at National Senior Bodybuilding Championships

Impressive performances at National Senior...

Dec 05, 2024

Lucozade joins forces with Petra to host fifth Annual Int’l Goodwill Football Series

Lucozade joins forces with Petra to host fifth...

Dec 05, 2024

GUYAMERICA Construction, Rohan Auto Spares, Armco and on board

GUYAMERICA Construction, Rohan Auto Spares, Armco...

Dec 05, 2024

UDFA Year-End Futsal Tournament kicks off December 15

UDFA Year-End Futsal Tournament kicks off...

Dec 04, 2024

Jaker, Taijul and Rana script Bangladesh’s first win in West Indies since 2009

Jaker, Taijul and Rana script Bangladesh’s...

Dec 04, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]