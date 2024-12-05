Impressive performances at National Senior Bodybuilding Championships

Kaieteur Sports- The National Senior Bodybuilding Championships staged on Sunday last at Olympic House delivered a night of high-octane performances and remarkable physiques as local athletes vied for supremacy in the final event of the season. By the end of the evening, five standout competitors—Emmerson Campbell, Julio ‘Hulk’ Sinclair, Hannah Rampersaud, Christina Ramsammy, and Romelton Siland—stood tall as the champions of their respective categories.

Emmerson Campbell’s Triumphant Farewell

Emmerson Campbell, a dominant force in Men’s Physique, capped his illustrious amateur career with his eighth and final national title. Fresh off a gold medal and pro card victory at the CAC Championships in October, Campbell showcased impeccable size, conditioning, and aesthetics to outshine a competitive 11-man field.

His victory not only solidified his legacy but also marked a transition as he steps into the professional ranks next season. Runner-up Jonathan Jeffrey is now poised to carry the torch, with Marley Vyphuis rounding out the top three.

Julio ‘Hulk’ Sinclair Claims Mr. Guyana Title

In the bodybuilding division, Julio ‘Hulk’ Sinclair proved to be an unstoppable force. After securing the heavyweight title, Sinclair returned for the overall showdown and emerged victorious, earning the coveted Mr. Guyana title. He edged out Nicholas Albert, who had been aiming to become the youngest holder of the prestigious title. Sinclair’s win underscored his dominance in the local bodybuilding scene, leaving fans eager to see his future endeavors.

Hannah Rampersaud and Christina Ramsammy Shine

Hannah Rampersaud, an IFBB Elite Pro, delivered a flawless performance in the Bikini Wellness category. Marking her final appearance on the local stage, she triumphed over rising star Melitha Anderson in a closely contested battle.

In the Miss Bikini category, Christina Ramsammy exhibited elegance and precision to clinch victory ahead of Sabita Stephenson. Ramsammy’s performance was a testament to her dedication and skill, solidifying her as one of the leading athletes in her division.

Romelton Siland Takes Men’s Fitness Crown

In the Men’s Fitness division, Romelton Siland claimed the top spot, rounding off a night of exceptional athleticism and discipline.

A Celebration of Local Talent

The championship event, featuring over 30 athletes, served as a platform for the best of local bodybuilding talent. Sponsored by the Ministry of Sport, Fitness Express, Autopit Signs, and Camille’s Academy, the night was a resounding success, bringing the bodybuilding season to a fitting close.

As the curtain falls on 2024, the achievements of these athletes serve as a reminder of the dedication, discipline, and passion that define the sport. With several champions now set to compete on the international stage, the future of Guyanese bodybuilding looks brighter than ever.

