Hydroponic farm at Fort Wellington to begin operations soon

Dec 05, 2024 News

Kaieteur News- The Agriculture and Innovation Entrepreneurship Programme (AIEP) Hydroponic farm at Fort Wellington, West Coast Berbice (WCB), is expected to become fully operational within two months.

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha during a recent visit to the Fort Wellington, WCB Hydroponic Project site.

This is according to the Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha, who visited the Fort Wellington, Region 5 site, alongside a team from ExxonMobil Guyana.

“…that the Fort Wellington facility is expected to become fully operational in another two months and that construction of the other two facilities are on schedule to commence in the coming week,” the ministry said on Wednesday.

Additionally, while engaging representatives from the Oil and Gas Company, Minister Mustapha said that the facility forms part of government’s efforts to reduce the regional food import bill, produce high-value crops and have more young people involved in agriculture.

Hydroponic farms will also be constructed in Regions One and 10 and are expected to provide over 1,000 young people with valuable experience in sustainable agribusiness practices. The Ministry of Agriculture said that this move is part of a broader effort to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship in Guyana’s agricultural sector.

The US$4.5 million AIEP Hydroponic Project is being funded by ExxonMobil and its Stabroek Block partners, Hess Corporation and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana. The initiative was launched during the Agri-Investment Forum and Expo last year.

