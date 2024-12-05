(Heavy-duty trucks banned from using railway embankment)

Latest update December 5th, 2024 1:40 AM
Kaieteur News- The Ministry of Public Works has banned heavy-duty trucks from using the Railway Embankment corridor effective immediately.
“This measure is necessary due to the rapid deterioration of the existing infrastructure caused by the high volume of truck traffic along this route,” the ministry said in advisory posted on its Facebook page.
The ministry said it has observed significant damage to the carriageway, which compromises road safety and usability for other commuters. It has ordered that all truck operators to use utilize the main road for transit. “This adjustment will help preserve the Railway Embankment carriageway and ensure its continued availability for lighter vehicular traffic.” Calling on the truck operators to cooperate in adhering to the directive, the ministry warned that enforcement will be in place to ensure compliance.
This is the second notice to truck drivers regarding the use of the Railway Embankment. Back in September the Ministry of Public Works had advised all truck drivers that they are required to use the main road and refrain from using the Railway Embankment corridor.
In a public announcement, the ministry said back then that it had been persistently repairing bridges along the Railway Embankment due to damage caused by heavy-duty trucks. “This situation has now become untenable, as the continued use of these bridges by heavy trucks is not only damaging the infrastructure but also adversely affecting the lives of residents and other road users,” the ministry said then.
