GWI says working to fix water woes in Cummings Lodge

Kaieteur News- The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) said that it is working to enhance water distribution in the New Cummings Lodge.

In a press release GWI said: “we deeply regret the inconvenience caused and assure the affected communities of our commitment to resolving the situation swiftly and effectively.”

According to GWI it has been actively working to enhance water distribution in the New Cummings Lodge area through the drilling of new wells at New Cummings Lodge and North Ruimveldt. These wells were intended to bolster supply following the unfortunate collapse of the Turkeyen well, which had been a critical source of water for the region, the water company said. Further, the well at North Ruimveldt has been experiencing challenges due to the drop in production at that site. “However, despite our best efforts, the newly drilled wells have not yet been productive, impacting the reliability of water service in the area,” GWI said.

To address the situation, GWI said it is undertaking remedial works on the wells and the network distribution system. “These measures aim to restore water supply to the community as soon as possible. In the interim, GWI is delivering tanks of water daily to ensure that residents have access to this vital resource. We are also maintaining regular communication to keep residents informed about our progress.”

GWI said it is dedicated to ensuring that all Guyanese have access to reliable water services, noting that they are confident that the ongoing remedial efforts will yield positive results in the shortest possible time. “As such teams have been on the ground daily actively working to find solutions to ensure that the issues that are being faced are solved in the shortest possible time. Daily updates on our progress will be shared through the media and our official communication channels. We thank the residents of New Cummings Lodge and the wider community for their resilience and cooperation during this period.”

