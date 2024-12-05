Guyanese gat de best contractors

Kaieteur News- Dem boys seh Guyanese contractors smarter than Einstein. Is only dem could turn bridge building into a business deal that does mek everybody happy—except de taxpayers, of course.

Dem story go like dis: An American man put out a tender fuh a fancy bridge. De German contractor come first wid all kinda big plans and fancy techniques. He seh de bridge gon cost 20 million dollars. Man, he had diagrams, charts, and even 3D models. Professional to de bone.

Next up, de Chinese contractor. He look at de German plans and tek out he copybook. But he got skills in cost-cutting, so he seh, “Boss, me can build de same bridge fuh 10 million dollars.” Cheap and cheerful, he tell dem.

Then come de Guyanese contractor. He ain’t carry no papers, no charts, no big talk. He just walk in, sit down, and seh, “Me gon build de bridge fuh 30 million dollars.”

De American man nearly fall off he chair. “But how?” he ask. “De German seh 20 million, de Chinese seh 10 million, and you ain’t even look at de plans!”

De Guyanese contractor smile and seh, “Simple math, boss. Ten million fuh you, ten million fuh me, and we give de job to de Chinese.”

Dem boys seh dat is de kinda smartness dat does mek Guyanese stand out. Nobody does hustle like we. From de bridge tender to de roadside vendor, we always finding a way to mek de pot boil.

But hear nah, dem taxpayers better hold on tight, because wid dat kinda deal-making, de bridge might end up costing even more. And if it ever fall down, dem gon seh, “Is not we fault, is de materials!”

Only in Guyana, people seh, where even de contractors could pass fuh magicians.

Talk half. Leff half

