Businessman shoots man dead, claims he was a thief

—released on $1M station bail

Kaieteur News- Police have reportedly released a businessman on $1M station bail after he shot a man dead on Sunday at his Bladen Hall, East Coast Demerara (ECD) home.

According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the businessman identified as 52-year-old Pooran Singh claimed that the man was stealing Heineken Beers from his premises so he shot him.

The dead man remains unidentified and the press was left in the dark about the killing. Police instead of reporting on the shooting death of the unidentified man only chose to publish an advisory asking the public to assist investigators in identifying him. No details were shared about how he died or if police had found him dead.

Journalists had to press the Guyana Police Force for answers after information began circulating that he was shot dead by a businessman. Pressed for answers, the force Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), issued a statement, saying that he was killed around 02:30hrs on Sunday December 1, 2024. “The businessman was arrested, and his firearm was lodged”.

At first the force said that he is in custody and investigators are awaiting legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Shalimar Ali Hack SC. Later during the day, police issued another statement, saying that the businessman was released on a million-dollar station bail on Wednesday afternoon while investigators continue to wait on legal advice. “The suspect, Mr. Pooran Singh, who was arrested by the police for discharging his licensed firearm while at his residence which allegedly caused the death of someone he alleged was stealing his goods, was this afternoon placed on one million dollars ($1M) station bail”, police stated.

