Bartica miner on $60k bail for possession of cannabis

Kaieteur News- A 33-year-old miner was on Wednesday granted $60,000 bail after being charged with the offence of possession of narcotics, when he appeared at the Bartica Magistrates’ Court.

Frankie Speede, of 5 Miles Housing Scheme, Bartica, is accused of having 92 grams of Cannabis at his Fifth Avenue, Bartica shop on December 3, 2024.

Speede appeared before Magistrate Teriq Mohamed who read the charge to him. He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was placed on $60,000 bail.

The matter was adjourned to January 2, 2025 for disclosure.

According to police, between 13:45h and 14:30h on Tuesday, Police in Regional Division #7 visited Speede’s shop where they identified themselves and requested to conduct a search on the premises for drugs, guns or ammunition.

A search was conducted in and around the shop during which police found a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis. The drugs were weighed and amounted to 92 grams.

Speede was told of the offence committed, cautioned and arrested.

(Bartica miner on $60k bail for possession of cannabis)