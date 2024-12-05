Latest update December 5th, 2024 1:40 AM

Baramita miner charged with murder

Dec 05, 2024

Erisa John

Kaieteur News-A 30-year-old miner was on Wednesday remanded to prison after he was charged with the murder of Deon Thomas.

The accused, Erisa John of Casey Creek, Baramita, North West District, Region one was arrested on December 01, 2024 and charged with the offence of murder.

John appeared via Zoom at the Port Kaituma Magistrates’ Court, before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty, who read the charge to him. He was not required to plea and was remanded to prison.

The matter was adjourned to February 5, 2025 for statements.

