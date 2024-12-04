Latest update December 4th, 2024 2:40 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

WPA renews call for national oil company

Dec 04, 2024 News

Kaieteur News- The Working People’s Alliance (WPA) is calling for the government to establish an upstream national oil company, citing that Guyana is now a rapidly developing petro-state and that globally over 75% of oil production is obtained from State-owned enterprises.

Referendum on oil contract crucial before any future negations with Exxon-WPA

Co-Leader of the Working People’s Alliance

During the party’s weekly press conference on Monday, Co-leader, Dr. David Hinds, said his party shares the widely published view expressed by its Executive Member, Professor Clive Thomas, that as a swiftly developing petro-state, Guyana must remain at the forefront of oil production.

He said that despite the present dominance of big oil companies here, over 75 per cent of global oil production is obtained from State Owned Enterprises (SOE) and 90 per cent of global reserves are held by SOEs.

Therefore, the case for a national oil company in Guyana depends solely on the location on the supply chain, whether it be upstream or downstream, Dr. Hinds said. He explained that since upstream and downstream oil and gas production is a reference to its location in the supply chain, the two can be categorised three ways: as upstream, downstream, or midstream. Some companies are termed “integrated” because they perform the functions of two or three of these streams.

“Upstream oil and gas production include exploring, developing, identifying, extracting and producing materials. Downstream oil and gas production include the post-production of crude oil and natural gas activities. Midstream operations link upstream and downstream and include transportation and storage services,” he said.

The party rejects a downstream State-Owned Enterprise (SOE) in the form of a refinery and is instead calling for an upstream SOE as was advised by the Natural Resources Governance Institute (NRGI), and by Professor Thomas.

“Creating an upstream SOE supports the building of local operational capacity in resource extraction, increases government revenue take, while improving the state’s ability to monitor what other companies are doing here. An SOE also plays a variety of roles, including operating in the commercial sphere, regulatory responsibilities, creating policy, and financial expenditures,” Dr. Hinds said.

Even though they are proposing the establishment of an oil company here, Dr. Hinds warned that “while some such SOEs are highly successful companies, others have trouble being competitive with international companies and demonstrating strong benefit to the populations they serve.”

Back in February 2022, at the annual oil and gas conference, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo had told attendees that government was considering using the remaining oil blocks to form a national oil company. “At some point in time, the remaining blocks which we have, many people are asking, “when can we access these blocks or some concession offshore?” In the past, it was first come, first served basis,” Jagdeo said. “Since we have found oil, we have made it clear that we will either go to an auction some time in the third quarter of this year, with or without seismic done on our part. That decision still has to be made in government or alternately, use those blocks to form a national oil company.”

(WPA renews call for national oil company)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | December, 2nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

 

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

UDFA Year-End Futsal Tournament kicks off December 15

UDFA Year-End Futsal Tournament kicks off December 15

Dec 04, 2024

-$1M up for grabs in 15-team tournament Kaieteur Sports- The Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) Futsal Year-End Tournament 2024/2025 was officially launched on Monday at the Retrieve Hard...
Read More
Jaker, Taijul and Rana script Bangladesh’s first win in West Indies since 2009

Jaker, Taijul and Rana script Bangladesh’s...

Dec 04, 2024

Trophy Stall and Superbet on board with Kashif and Shanghai Futsal tourney

Trophy Stall and Superbet on board with Kashif...

Dec 04, 2024

Jai Hind Jaguars trounce North Soesdyke Masters to claim O50s title

Jai Hind Jaguars trounce North Soesdyke Masters...

Dec 04, 2024

BMC invites clubs/teams to register for the 2025 BMC O40s Tournament

BMC invites clubs/teams to register for the 2025...

Dec 04, 2024

ASK-G holds successful Karate Grading Examinations

ASK-G holds successful Karate Grading

Dec 04, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]