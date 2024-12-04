‘Reckless, negligent security firm must be held responsible for shooting death of teen’- Avalon and Reshma Jagnandan

Kaieteur News- The parents of 18-year-old Jared Jagnandan want Cerberus Security Inc., private security firm, to be held responsible for his death.

Jagnandan was shot dead on March 21, 2024 at his workplace, S.M.K Shaft Auto Sales and Spares, Lusignan, East Coast Demerara (ECD). The teen was employed as a Marketing, Sales and Projects representative with the company.

Reports are that he was allegedly shot by a Cerberus Security Inc. security guard on duty at the business place. Jagnandan was reportedly sitting a short distance away from the security guard’s desk when a loud explosion was heard. When his employer turned around, an injured Jagnandan was lying on the ground bleeding profusely.

The security guard identified as 20-year-old Deandrell Semple, a resident of Lot 30 Kingelly Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB) immediately informed the owner of SMK Shaft Auto Sales and Spares that Jagnandan was shot.

Semple has been charged with manslaughter and is on $1M bail.

Jagnandan’s parents, however, Avalon and Reshma Jagnandan, believe that Cerberus Security Inc. must be prosecuted too.

In a statement to the press, the Jagnandans said, “While we are pleased with this progress (instituting charges against the security guard), justice involves holding all parties accountable.”

They believe that the security firm acted “recklessly, negligently and criminally” by placing a firearm in the hands of an individual who was allegedly untrained or licensed to use one.

Kaieteur News understands that an investigation was launched into the firm.

“It has now been more than 8 months since our son’s death, no investigatory process should take so long”, the Jagnandans stated.

According to the aggrieved parents, breaches of the Private Security Act by the security firm were found.

“Why must we continue to beg for justice as if we are requesting something to which we are not entitled?” questioned the parents.

“To date, we also have not been able to see footage of our son’s death which was captured by CCTV cameras. Despite numerous requests from our attorney to the Police Force,” they added.

The Jagnandans also questioned whether their son’s employer, S.M.K Shaf Auto Sales & Spares was ever investigated.

“Has it been determined that they bear no criminal culpability without such investigations?” they asked.

