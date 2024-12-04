Latest update December 4th, 2024 2:40 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

‘Reckless, negligent security firm must be held responsible for shooting death of teen’- Avalon and Reshma Jagnandan

Dec 04, 2024 News

Kaieteur News- The parents of 18-year-old Jared Jagnandan want Cerberus Security Inc., private security firm, to be held responsible for his death.

Jagnandan was shot dead on March 21, 2024 at his workplace, S.M.K Shaft Auto Sales and Spares, Lusignan, East Coast Demerara (ECD). The teen was employed as a Marketing, Sales and Projects representative with the company.

‘Reckless, negligent security firm must be held responsible for shooting death of teen’- Avalon and Reshma Jagnandan

Dead: Jared Jagnandan

Reports are that he was allegedly shot by a Cerberus Security Inc. security guard on duty at the business place. Jagnandan was reportedly sitting a short distance away from the security guard’s desk when a loud explosion was heard. When his employer turned around, an injured Jagnandan was lying on the ground bleeding profusely.

The security guard identified as 20-year-old Deandrell Semple, a resident of Lot 30 Kingelly Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB) immediately informed the owner of SMK Shaft Auto Sales and Spares that Jagnandan was shot.

Semple has been charged with manslaughter and is on $1M bail.

Jagnandan’s parents, however, Avalon and Reshma Jagnandan, believe that Cerberus Security Inc. must be prosecuted too.

In a statement to the press, the Jagnandans said, “While we are pleased with this progress (instituting charges against the security guard), justice involves holding all parties accountable.”

They believe that the security firm acted “recklessly, negligently and criminally” by placing a firearm in the hands of an individual who was allegedly untrained or licensed to use one.

Kaieteur News understands that an investigation was launched into the firm.

Charged with manslaughter: Deandrell Semple

“It has now been more than 8 months since our son’s death, no investigatory process should take so long”, the Jagnandans stated.

According to the aggrieved parents, breaches of the Private Security Act by the security firm were found.

“Why must we continue to beg for justice as if we are requesting something to which we are not entitled?” questioned the parents.

“To date, we also have not been able to see footage of our son’s death which was captured by CCTV cameras. Despite numerous requests from our attorney to the Police Force,” they added.

The Jagnandans also questioned whether their son’s employer, S.M.K Shaf Auto Sales & Spares was ever investigated.

“Has it been determined that they bear no criminal culpability without such investigations?” they asked.

(‘Reckless, negligent security firm must be held responsible for shooting death of teen’- Avalon and Reshma Jagnandan)

(‘Reckless, negligent security firm)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | December, 2nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

 

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

UDFA Year-End Futsal Tournament kicks off December 15

UDFA Year-End Futsal Tournament kicks off December 15

Dec 04, 2024

-$1M up for grabs in 15-team tournament Kaieteur Sports- The Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) Futsal Year-End Tournament 2024/2025 was officially launched on Monday at the Retrieve Hard...
Read More
Jaker, Taijul and Rana script Bangladesh’s first win in West Indies since 2009

Jaker, Taijul and Rana script Bangladesh’s...

Dec 04, 2024

Trophy Stall and Superbet on board with Kashif and Shanghai Futsal tourney

Trophy Stall and Superbet on board with Kashif...

Dec 04, 2024

Jai Hind Jaguars trounce North Soesdyke Masters to claim O50s title

Jai Hind Jaguars trounce North Soesdyke Masters...

Dec 04, 2024

BMC invites clubs/teams to register for the 2025 BMC O40s Tournament

BMC invites clubs/teams to register for the 2025...

Dec 04, 2024

ASK-G holds successful Karate Grading Examinations

ASK-G holds successful Karate Grading

Dec 04, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]