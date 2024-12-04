Incompetent and callous behaviour of data entry staff at Forestry Commission

Dear Editor

I would like to highlight the strange and boisterous behaviour of a particular Data Entry Supervisor especially with stakeholders within the confines at the Guyana Forestry Commission in Kingston, Georgetown.

It’s totally unacceptable when employees or stakeholders alike are admonished by upper-level staff for trivial matters. There are better ways to solve a problem without hurling cacophony remarks on someone because of a simple mistake. This employee feels too powerful because of a close relationship to the ruling political party and the subject minister of natural resources. Doesn’t this senior staff realise that us stakeholders are the stalwarts of the logging sector, and we are not accustomed to hear screams and ineptitude whenever we do business with the Commission. It seems as though these seniors think this organisation belongs to them so they could do as they pleased and anyone who speak up will be silenced. This is the type of unprofessionalism ongoing at GFC for almost two decades. Even the junior staff are at the wrath of this uncouth individual.

I have three questions:

Can this employee fathom the extent of emotional damage being done to staff and stakeholders?

What’s this employee qualifications for that position?

What is the HR doing about such rude behaviour faced by staff and stakeholders on a daily basis?

The chairperson of the board is either blind to such discourteousness or is failing in their job to address these issues. Everyone just cares about their pockets and lifestyle and neglects their duties towards the forest sector operators who helped to build the logging industry in Guyana. This is the sad reality in which we are living in. I am begging for this letter of concern to reach the general populace as well as the government as a whole.

Yours sincerely

Tia Campbell

