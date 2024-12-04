In agreement with Jermaine Figueira on unity and inclusiveness

Dear Editor,

I write in response to the appeal from Hon. Jermaine Figueira, specifically referencing me, for writers in the mass media to use their voice to promote unity and inspire change. We all must raise our voice in unison against injustice, bias, and hate.

We cannot be subjective on what is right, close our eyes to friendly forces that do wrong, and assail the other side even when we know they are on the right. We must be consistent in our support for what is objectively just. Jermaine is among a few MPs who are highly respected and have cross over racial appeal among the public as found out in surveys conducted by NACTA. He, along with Senior Counsel Roysdale Forde, Annette Ferguson, Amanza-Walton Desir, Volda Lawrence, Ganesh Mahipaul, Pandit Dinesh Jaiprashad, Christopher Jones, and a few others who also have a strong following in the PNC camp.

Many Guyanese support the principled position he took on issues even when at odds with his party leader. As Jermaine rightly observes, our media landscape is deeply divided. He does not say it, but writings and views are divided along racial and or political lines. Discourse is marked by deep divisions. It will take a lot to eliminate such division.

As he urges, change is desired in every society. In his missive, Jermaine was focusing on sports but really means commentaries in all spheres of life. I hardly write on sports. But I agree that sports play a most critical role in bringing diverse people together and must not be used for separateness. Bringing people together does not mean they must abandon their identity and culture and conveniently sacrifice who they are as a people for something with which they cannot identify or be a part of.

I assure Jermaine that my thoughts and words of expressions are focused on inclusiveness, equality and equity, and respect for all regardless of ethnicity and religion and or other forms of social classification.

Regrettably, that feeling has not been mutual as recently perpetrated in the media by a former politician who sought to downplay and minimise the contributions of Indians in national culture. We must condemn the motivations behind misinformation which is being as facts. Jermaine is right that our history has been very painful and in addition to national abuse experienced by every group during the colonial era and the period of the dictatorship, each group also had its own particular experience of sufferings as a people because of identity. Every effort must be made not to re-experience the period of authoritarian rule or the blunders committed by the coalition from just a few years ago. We must abhor racial or party dominance.

We all must use our pen to promote a just and equitable society that make everyone feels they belong while also recognising the contributions of all in the construction of our nation and respecting cultural differences. We must have respectful meaningful discussions even with those we disagree. Respect for one another will lead towards a more united nation. We must foster a culture of meaningful discussion even when we hold different views or take opposing positions.

Yours truly,

Vishnu Bisram

(In agreement with Jermaine Figueira on unity and inclusiveness)

(unity and inclusiveness)