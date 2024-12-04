Latest update December 4th, 2024 1:11 AM

I was thoroughly impressed by the level of service at GPHC Emergency

Dec 04, 2024 Letters

Dear Editor

I recently had cause to visit the Emergency Room of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) due to a medical emergency, and I feel compelled to share my experience. It is easy to overlook the good amidst the criticisms that often surround public institutions, but credit must be given where it is due.

I was thoroughly impressed by the level of service provided by the staff. Of particular note is Dr. Jacobs, a young female physician who treated me with care, courtesy, and a level of thoroughness that reassured me during a difficult time. Not only did she focus on finding the best solution to my medical issue, but she also took the time to guide and teach two young interns, exemplifying both professionalism and mentorship.

During my five-hour stay, I witnessed a cross-section of Guyana—people of all ages, ethnicities, and backgrounds—seeking treatment. What struck me was the dignity and compassion with which every patient was treated. Despite the varying temperaments and circumstances of the individuals coming through those doors, the doctors and nurses remained professional and empathetic.

This moment of reflection made me proud of what we can achieve as a nation. In the ER, there were no divisions—only the shared goal of providing care and saving lives. It reminded me of the Guyana we aspire to be: united, inclusive, and understanding of the value of every individual. It is also worth commending the improvements in the hospital’s systems. Computerization has significantly sped up the processing of returning patients, emergencies are treated with urgency, and despite limited staff and space, the team works efficiently to prioritise care. While there is always room for improvement, the progress is undeniable.

I commend the management and staff of GPHC, as well as the Ministry of Health, for the strides made in improving public healthcare. Let this be an example for us all—when we work together with respect and compassion, we can build a better country. This is the Guyana I dream of, and I trust that we will all have the will to work to see it become a reality in every sphere.

Sincerely,
Russel Lancaster

