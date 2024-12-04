Four consultants shortlisted to supervise $6.5B Lethem Hospital project

Kaieteur News- With a contract recently awarded to construct the state-of-the-art hospital in Lethem, Region Nine, four consultants have been shortlisted to bid to supervise the project.

During the reading of bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that the bidders are CB & Associates in joint venture with Coles Associates Ltd – US$1,881,333 (Exclusive of all Indirect Local Taxes); Consortium Concremat, Vielca Ingenieros S.A, GR Engineering Company – US$3,017,821.55 (Exclusive of all Indirect Local Taxes) and US$1,207,128.62 (Indirect Local Taxes); Ingenieros Civiles Espcialiatas (Colombia), Ingenieria De Proyectos S.A.S – $837,528,587.75 and $134,004,574.04 ((Indirect Local Taxes); and VIKAB Engineering Consultants Ltd (VECL) in jointed venture with Jain Consultants Guyana Inc. – US$2,730,375 (Exclusive of all Indirect Local Taxes).

This publication reported that when bids opened in September for the contract five consultants had applied and submitted their proposals.

In October, President Irfaan Ali and Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony among other officials turned the sod to commence the construction of the $6.5 billion new state-of-the-art Lethem Regional Hospital.

It was previously reported that the construction of the Lethem Hospital falls under a US$97 million – Health Care Network Strengthen – Inter-America Development Bank (IDB) loan. Part of the proceeds will be allocated to the construction and supervision services of the Lethem Hospital, which is envisioned to operate at a level five standard.

This publication had reported that the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) had disclosed that CMEC- Sinopharmintl Consortium out of China has been awarded the contract to design and build the new Lethem Hospital.

It was reported by the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the hospital will feature two fully functional operation rooms, a modern Emergency Room (ER), and procedure room, diagnostic imaging services, digital x-rays, portable x-rays, one CT scanning machine and three ultrasound machines, as well as outpatient specialised clinics and a digital health control room.

