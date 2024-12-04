ExxonMobil Vice President, Liam Mallon to retire after 34 years

Kaieteur News- President of ExxonMobil Upstream Company and Vice President of Exxon Mobil Corporation, Liam Mallon will be retiring after 34 years of service with the company.

In a statement on Tuesday, Exxon announced that Mallon’s retirement will take effect on February 1, 2025.

The Board of Directors has appointed Dan L. Ammann president, ExxonMobil Upstream Company and vice president, ExxonMobil Corporation.

Additionally, it was announced that the Board has also appointed Barry L. Engle president, Low Carbon Solutions (LCS) and vice president for ExxonMobil Corporation effective January 1, 2025.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Exxon, Darren Woods said, “We thank Liam for his long-standing, dedicated service to the company, and we wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

Woods was keen to note that the appointments will continue the company’s approach of leveraging the diverse skills and experiences of a very accomplished executive team to bring fresh perspectives and approaches to each of the company’s exceptionally talented organizations.

He said, “This has served us well over the last several years and is a useful, innovative way to strengthen our leadership teams, challenge conventions and broaden our people.”

Mallon, who has been president of ExxonMobil Upstream Company since 2022, joined the company in 1990 in Aberdeen, Scotland.

He constantly praised Guyana, even describing the country as “one of the most incredible success stories.” In March, Upstream Online reported that Mallon told the attendees at a CERAWeek session, “In my 40-year career, I have never worked on anything so exciting and so prolific.”

Mallon’s enthusiasm for the Guyana was palpable as he further highlighted, “It is one of the most incredible success stories.”

Meanwhile, Ammann joined ExxonMobil in 2022 as president, Low Carbon Solutions to grow the company’s Low Carbon Solutions business and focus on delivering profitable, large-scale emissions-reduction solutions for key industries. He had previously been chief executive officer of Cruise, which is majority-owned by General Motors (GM), in 2018 and was appointed president of GM in 2014.

Engle joined ExxonMobil in September 2024 with three decades of experience in the automotive industry, including General Motors where he was president of GM North America, GM’s largest business and, before that, president of GM International.

