Deeply concerned about political dysfunction in society

Dear Editor

The Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) is deeply concerned about the political dysfunction in society that is causing tension, disruption, deprivation and lawlessness.

This situation is made worse by Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo’s recent statement that the PPP regime will not involve the opposition in key decision-making because he thinks the Opposition engages in obstruction.

Good sense must prevail in this multiethnic and multiparty society. The vice president must be told that his arrogance is not only misplaced but out of order. There is no constitutional provision that prevents the Opposition from involvement in key decision-making.

In fact, the Constitution of Guyana, which Jagdeo in his capacity as vice president has sworn to uphold, mandates a system of inclusionary democracy, which is spelt out in Article 13. All citizens have a right to involvement in the management and decision-making processes of the State that affect their well-being.

Guyana is not the vice president’s sole property nor is this a one-party state where he presides as lord over his minions. Whilst GTUC is deeply concerned about the growing disrespect by the vice president for his fellow citizens, the Opposition must recognise their silence only serves to make a bad situation worse.

There is need for greater political militancy in this society. The role of the Opposition is not only to make promises about what will happen should they enter government, but also to oppose poor governance and stand with the people to demand better. These are important in every democratic governance system.

Cash grant/transfer

We are living in a political climate of intolerance. This regime will not cede ground, include others or respect the Opposition’s constitutional role without a fight. As trade unionists, we know power concedes nothing without a struggle. Struggle we must.

The day-to-day management of the state continues to leave many behind and creates opportunities for the government and nouveau riche to exploit the nation’s wealth for the benefit of few. We are here today, on behalf of the working class, to say we are not impressed with the $100, 000 payment to citizens 18 years and older, nor the manner in which it is being paid.

GTUC believes the country can afford to treat its citizens better. We are also concerned, given past shenanigans with previous cash-grants, that this will be another field day for the corrupt within the system to become rich in the absence of rigorous oversight such as legislation, an open system of accountability that can be reviewed by the public and enforcement of strident penalties to target violators. We are not satisfied the government is putting such safeguards in place.

We are convinced from the manner in which decisions are being made that they are not well-thought out, they are mere showmanship to mask another heist on the nation, as was done with previous cash grants.

Not better off than we were before

The GTUC has presented to this nation, since 2019, a structured approach to manage the nation’s new wealth, in a 15-point proposal, that would ensure opportunity for equal and equitable distribution, and the creation of an enabling environment for all to thrive.

Public servants are still being asked to give of their best and throw pittance as wages and salaries when the country can afford more. High cost-of-living continues to erode real wages. Our human development index lags behind many of our Caribbean counterparts even as we boast of being the richest nation per capita, and the world’s fastest growing economy. We don’t feel it. We don’t see it. We don’t live it.

The PPP under Jagdeo’s leadership has not been a good steward of our money. Not only was Guyana ranked the most corrupt country in English-speaking Caribbean by Transparency International, but many can recall failed multimillion US dollars projects, like Skeldon Factory, Amaila Falls, the recent unaccounted billions paid out in various cash grants.

As of September 2024, Guyana has earned approximately 5.44 billion U.S dollars from oil sales and royalties. Yet the majority of Guyanese are not better off than they were prior to December 2019 when production was not started.

Look around you, whilst some are driving fancy cars and living the life of the nouveau riche, there is poverty and squalor everywhere. People are struggling to make ends meet, pay bills and put three square meals on the table. At least two-thirds of the population is relatively poor when compared to our vast wealth.

Look around- more people are begging, newly constructed roads look as though they were daubed over, the shoulders of the road are accidents waiting to happen; interconnected roads are falling apart, contractors are failing to meet deadlines and; buildings, new or newly renovated look like eyesores.

We are not getting the bang for our bucks. The only people benefitting from this sham development are those who are getting the kickbacks.

Not an economy for the small man

This is not an economy for the small man nor anyone who seeks opportunity for structured and sustained development. Unemployment and underemployment among our young remain high. Many are not trained to constructively participate in this economy or are being shut out. GTUC, once again, registered its disappointment with the 10-day work programme for it is not intended to train and empower our people but make them stooges of the PPP.

The PPP lawlessness in managing the state and our resources has reduced this nation to a ‘hustle economy,’ where rouges run wild and only the ruthless and corrupt can thrive. This situation demands concerted efforts to steady the ship, lest we all go under.

It comes back to the point the GTUC is making – Jagdeo is out of order in his thinking and statement that the Opposition’s role in this economy is contingent on his acceptance of their behaviour. Any action by this man that seeks to exclude the opposition and sections of society from key decision-making must be met with concomitant resistance.

If we fail to stand up and assert ourselves against this growing political tyranny, social and economic marginalisation, then we get the government we deserve. We must not only see this situation as how one can cash in on the nation’s wealth. We must be equally concerned about the manner in which this wealth is being managed, and ensure that it is sustainable, accountable and to the benefit of all. For what affects one invariably affects all.

GECOM must get it right

GTUC also takes note of the situation at the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM). This Congress believes that the Voters’ List is corrupt and must be cleansed. Biometrics serve as one of the measures to deliver free, fair and credible elections. GECOM, like us, would have read the reports by the local, regional and international observers to the 2020 Elections, and before.

Without exception, every report castigated the List and recommended reforms. Why is GECOM not prepared to act and correct this situation?

GTUC does not want to hear about make-believe hindrances such as cost and the need for constitutional amendment. Money or constitutional amendment is not out of reach if we are desirous of delivering to this nation what the trade union movement initiated the struggle for- “one man, one vote.”

Shame on GECOM for presenting excuses why something cannot be done rather than take the lead and tell us how it can be done. That body was never intended to be impotent. An institution that tells you a problem, within its remit, cannot be corrected rather than showing how it can be done is intellectually bankrupt and its leadership unworthy to provide service to this nation.

The Opposition leadership must get up and assert itself. You are ceding too much ground; ground that is resulting in the erosion of the respect for the rule of law; basic rights and entitlement for the ordinary man. This is a grave disservice to the people.

No one party or individual has the answer to the nation’s problems or knows it all. Mr. Jagdeo must be told so in words and when he fails to abide by common-sense and constitutional approach, he must be told by our actions. The pervasive political, social and economic justice of society is worrisome and does not portend well for peace and harmony among the different groups.

GTUC always stands ready to work with those who are prepared to work for people who entrust them the responsibility to serve them and not individual’s interest. Opposition Leader, Aubrey Norton must get up and assert himself and provide the society with the required leadership. President Irfaan Ali must stand up as leader, work with the Opposition and others in society consistent with his constitutional responsibilities, and stop outsourcing the presidency to Mr. Jagdeo. In this wealthy nation, the people deserve better and we must deliver. Enough is enough!

Sincerely

Lincoln Lewis

General Secretary

Guyana Trades Union Congress

