(Culture helps to steady the foundation of a modern society)

Dear Editor,

Culture and its many manifestations helped to steady the foundation of a modern society. Music has always been a significant component in the life of a community and nation state. In every society, music is used as a rallying call, whether in the places of worship or the battlefield. National songs have erupted in stadiums in support of one or other teams taking part in a contest to encourage participants to give of their best.

Last evening, December 1, 2024, I was happy to attend the 20th Annual Recital & Awards Ceremony 2024 of the Clemsville Music Conservatory under the caring and energetic leadership of Dr. Wendy Rudder, A.A.

On hand to help with the distribution of trophies, prizes and certificates were the American, Chinese and Surinamese Ambassadors. The Mistress of ceremonies was Mrs. Gabrielle Atherley. Travel arrangements forced me to leave before the end of the programme; nevertheless, it was good to see so many young boys and girls taking part and learning to play the popular instruments, such as the pianoforte, saxophone, violin, vocal solo and others.

It is my view that the media, Facebook, etc. should help advertise what may seem simple events such as the above, which can do so much to bring our people together in a pleasant and peaceful manner.

Congratulations to Dr. Rudder and the other music teachers around our country who must compete against noise-makers that I never regard as music. To the parents, keep encouraging your children and others to learn to play some musical instrument as this helps to improve their character and is a significant aspect of our children’s education.

Hamilton Green

Elder

