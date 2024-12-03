Walkin’ de road is like playin’ Russian Roulette

Kaieteur News- Dem boys seh de road dangerous like de Amazon jungle, but worse, because at least in de jungle you got chance wid jaguar and snake. Pon de road? No chance at all! Yuh step out fuh a lil exercise in de cool morning breeze, and BAM! Truck done use yuh as speed bump.

Dis morning walk business turn life and death affair. De other day, one man tie he sneakers tight, seh he going fuh mek a healthy start. He lef home whole, but when he reach back, is only half he body show up. De other half deh somewhere under a canter. People seh exercise good fuh de heart, but not when yuh heart stop because ah fright!

Dem drivers pon de road behave like dem running Indy 500. Truck, car, bicycle, donkey cart—everybody feel dem got right fuh overtake and undertaker. Yuh ever notice? Is always de one who feel dem late who end up in de gate. Dem gatekeepers at de cemetery working overtime!

But dem boys seh is not just de drivers. De pedestrians, too, got no respect fuh dem own life. Yuh crossing de road like yuh Moses parting de Red Sea, expectin’ de traffic gon just stop like de waters. And yuh standing by de zebra crossing? Forget it! De drivers seh de stripes pon de road is decoration, not instruction.

Dem Boys Seh some people does born with luck. No matter how many accident dem get in, dem does emerge without a scratch. Dem boys remember de case of two drivers, a man and a woman. Dem driving different cars and end up in a big smash-up pon de road. De accident bad, bad—cars mash up like old sardine tin—but dem two ain’t get a scratch.

De woman crawl out she car, watch de scene, and seh, “Wow, look at dis! Dem cars done finish, but we still alive. Dis got to be a sign from God dat we supposed to meet and live in peace.”

De man nod quick, “Yes, yes! A sign from above!”

De woman smile big, like she just win lotto, and seh, “And look at dis miracle! Meh car mash up, but dis bottle ah wine survive. God seh we must drink and celebrate life!”

She hand de wine to de man. He tek it, pop de cork, and guh to town pon it, drinkin’ half de bottle in one go. Then he pass it back like a gentleman, “Your turn!”

De woman laugh lil bit and seh, “Oh no, I good. I gon wait fuh de police.”

Dem boys seh dat man sober up quick when he realize wha just happen. He start fuh sweat, and is not because ah de wine. But not everyone suh smart or so lucky to survive an accident. So dem boys seh that before yuh leave de house, write yuh Will. Hug yuh family. Kiss yuh dog. Because walking pon Guyana road is like playing Russian roulette—except every chamber got bullet. Stay safe, or better yet, stay home. Yuh life worth more dan a morning jog.

Talk half. Leff half

