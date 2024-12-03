Latest update December 3rd, 2024 1:00 AM

Route 44 minibus overturns on Carifesta Avenue, several passengers injured

Dec 03, 2024 News

Kaieteur News- A Route 44 minibus overturned multiple times early Monday morning along Carifesta Avenue near the Everest Cricket Ground, Georgetown, leaving several passengers injured.

Kaieteur News understands that the incident occurred around 07:00.  According to eyewitnesses and live footage of the incident circulating on social media, several passengers were seen lying on the ground as passersby gathered at the scene. The minibus had come to a stop on the eastern side of the road. Ambulances were quickly on the scene to attend to those who sustained injuries, some of whom appeared to be seriously hurt.

Route 44 bus toppled on its side, several passengers on the ground. (Route 44 minibus overturns)

Kaieteur News understands that the minibus was traveling in a westerly direction from the East Coast towards Georgetown when one of its tires burst along Carifesta Avenue. The driver subsequently lost control of the vehicle, which flipped several times across the road before finally coming to rest near the Everest Cricket Ground.

One witness, speaking on the live video, described the moment of the incident: “he (the minibus driver) was coming there (on the western side) he get blow out by the school gate (Marian Academy). I opened the gate and I see he pass with speed, and then you heard a loud ‘boodoom.'” Kaieteur News reached out to Senior Superintendent and Traffic Chief of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Mahendra Singh, who confirmed that police investigations are ongoing and further details will be released soon.

