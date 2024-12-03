Over $3.5B in school projects rolled out in last three months

Kaieteur News- The government of Guyana through the Ministry of Education in the past three months has either turned the sod or commissioned approximately $3.560 billion in school projects across the country.

Kaieteur News has documented that during the months of September, October and November, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand and her team and in some instances President Irfaan Ali turned the sod or commissioned 13 school projects across Regions One, Three, Four, Six and Nine.

Among these school projects were: two nursery schools, three primary schools and eight new secondary schools. From the list of the projects, in September the Minister commissioned the new St. Gabriel’s Nursery which caters for 161 pupils and 10 staff. The school was built by contractor Trevon David to the tune of $60,100,00, the ministry had reported.

The ministry alongside President Ali had commissioned the $152 million Zeelugt Primary School in Region Three. The school which was reconstructed from its old structure now accommodates some 600 pupils.

In September also, the Head of State joined in opening the state-of-the-art $791 million Yarrowkabra Secondary School on the Linden/ Soesdyke Highway. The brand new school which now closed several primary tops on the highway was constructed by R. Bassoo & Sons Construction Company to the value of $790,571,342 contract. It currently accommodates approximately 1,019 students.

Another project that began also was the construction of the first ever secondary school in Orealla Village, Region Six. Minister Manickchand had turned the sod alongside 4S Security & Building Enterprise who will be building the school for $198,866,010. When completed, the school will cater for 180 students.

Back in October, President Ali and Minister officially opened the reconstructed Northwest Secondary School in Region One. This publication understands that the new two-storey school was rebuilt for $346 million after it was destroyed by a fire back in September 2021. It was reported that that school can accommodate 575 students and has 23 classrooms, three science laboratories, a technical drawing room, four canteens, eight washroom facilities, and two modified elevators.

During that month, he also marked the commencement of construction for the $182,360,608 Tabatinga Secondary School, located in Lethem, Region Nine.

Following that, in November Minister Manickchand turned the sod to officially start the construction of the $1,336,166,784 secondary school at Nismes on the West Bank of Demerara, Region Three. The school will benefit students from Nismes to La Grange areas.

In Region Nine also, the Minster officially inaugurated the $13,821,020 Moco Moco Nursery School and then opened the $12, 621, 230 Quiko Primary School.

During the month, she turned the sod to commence construction of the first ever George Tancredo Nappi Secondary School being built for $215,802,200, and then for the $175,525,300 Maruranau Secondary School.

The ministry had reported that a new $22. 5 million secondary school block is being constricted in Yupukari Village. This publication reported that in November also the $54 million Western Hog Island Primary School in Region Three which caters for 50 pupils was commissioned.

The Education Ministry had reported previously that the building of schools, forms part of its commitment to improve educational facilities nationwide and to ensure all students have access to safe and modern learning environments.

As for schools in the hinterland, the Education Ministry noted that it addresses disparities in access and quality, particularly in hinterland regions, and that the government aims to create a more equitable education system where every child has the opportunity to thrive.

Both the Ministries of Education and Local Government hold the responsibilities for education facilities across the country. This year the education sector was allocated some $28.7 billion towards the construction, rehabilitation, and maintenance of school buildings and education facilities. Out of that $16 billion was set aside for secondary school buildings, over $3.1 billion set for primary schools, and over $3 billion for nursery infrastructure.

