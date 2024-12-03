Latest update December 3rd, 2024 1:00 AM

Old Boys lift Diamond Mineral Water Over-45 Hockey title

Dec 03, 2024 Sports

-As George United and QPCC shine on final day

Kaieteur Sports- The Diamond Mineral Water International Indoor Hockey Championship concluded in thrilling fashion on Sunday evening at the National Gymnasium, where local team Hikers Old Boys delivered a standout performance to claim the Men’s Over-45 title.

In a tournament dominated by international competitors, Hikers Old Boys stood tall as one of the few local teams to clinch a championship trophy. Their victory came after a hard-fought 2-0 win over GCC Vintage in the divisional final, with Brian Asregado stealing the spotlight by netting both goals in the decisive match.

Guyanese, Robert Fernandes cops the MVP accolade in the Men’s O-45 Division.

The Old Boys’ path to glory was marked by an unbeaten campaign, as they topped their group with nine points from three matches and an impressive goal difference of +11. Their dominance on the court was further recognised with individual accolades: Robert Fernandes earned the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award for his consistent excellence, while Tristan Gomes was honoured as the Best Goalkeeper in the Over-45 category.

Old Boys lift Diamond Mineral Water Over-45 Hockey title

Hikers Old Boys lift Diamond Mineral Water Over-45 Indoor Hockey title.

While the Hikers Old Boys shone in their division, Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) Hockey team asserted their dominance across two other divisions, capturing titles in both the Men’s Open and Over-35 categories. Reiza Hosein of QPCC was awarded Best Goalkeeper in the Over-35 division, while Devohn Teixeira of Toronto Lions FHC took home MVP honours. Also, QPCC’s Jordan Vieira dazzled spectators with his performances in the Men’s Open division, earning the MVP award, while YMCA Old Fort’s Paul D’Andrade was named Best Goalkeeper in the same division.

Over in the Women’s division, George United stormed to a 5-2 victory over GBTI GCC Ladies to clinch the respective championship. At the presentation, Shannia De Freitas was named MVP for her stellar contributions, and TT Police goalkeeper Celeste Francis secured the Best Goalkeeper award.

George United carts off with Women’s title at the just concluded Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Championship.

The five-day championship brought together top talent from across the region, delivering gripping semi-final and final matches that showcased the best of indoor hockey.

The event was made possible through the sponsorship of Demerara Distillers Limited, alongside contributions from Ansa McAl, ExxonMobil, Republic Bank, Bounty Supermarkets, Sterling Products Ltd., the Ministry of Youth, Sport & Culture, and the National Sports Commission.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Features/Columnists

  • Morally Right. Legally wrong

    …Peeping Tom Morally Right. Legally wrong Kaieteur News- The situation concerning the disputed parliamentary seat held... more

