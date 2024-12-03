Latest update December 3rd, 2024 1:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Jeffrey responds Prescott Mann

Dec 03, 2024 Letters

Dear Editor,

In a piece called ‘Bullshit cannot perennially baffle brains’ (SN: 25/10/2017), which incidentally aptly contextualises ‘Bad and Bias’ in your letter section of 02/12/2024, one Mr. Prescott Mann, unless this is a nom de plume,  having been unable to decipher and thus comment on the content of my letter ‘GECOM and ethical decision-making,’ said ‘I am left with a basic question for Jeffrey. … where was his voice, when all forms of biases and illegalities were being perpetrated by the then joint opposition, …. I refer to the constant ‘illegal’ rejection of the ‘more than one’ list that Bharat Jagdeo submitted to then President Granger. I never heard an utterance from Dr. Jeffrey.’

Perhaps, Mr. Mann’s mental difficulty is associated with his loss of hearing so let me repeat the following for his benefit. “When last January, President David Granger first presented the country with his unusual interpretation of article 161 of the constitution, I wrote that ‘An upper secondary school child should be able to decipher that our constitution allows three categories of persons to become the chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission: a judge of the high court, a person qualified to be such a judge or any ‘fit and proper person’. So, President David Granger’s rejection of the list submitted to him by the leader of the opposition on the grounds that ‘none of the candidates was a former judge or someone eligible to be appointed as a judge’ is patently false and it must be deliberately so’ (SN: 18/01/2017). ……. On appeal to a wider body, it is most unlikely that given our historical context, particularly in relation to the management of national elections, an interpretation that allows the president to unilaterally select the most partisan judge (this is not directed directly at Justice James Patterson) he wishes could possibly stand. Dangerous self-interest camouflaged by bullshit cannot perennially baffle brains (SN: 25/10/2017)!”

Sincerely

Henry Jeffrey

(Jeffrey responds Prescott Mann)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | December, 2nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

 

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Rana five-for and enterprising batting put Bangladesh in the driver’s seat

Rana five-for and enterprising batting put Bangladesh in the...

Dec 03, 2024

ESPNcricinfo – Bangladesh’s counter-attacking batting and accurate fast bowling gave them their best day on this West Indies tour so far. At stumps on the third day of the Jamaica Test,...
Read More
ANSA McAL on board with inaugural National Futsal C/ship

ANSA McAL on board with inaugural National Futsal...

Dec 03, 2024

GBF unveils squad for 2024 FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup in Puerto Rico

GBF unveils squad for 2024 FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup...

Dec 03, 2024

Someash Boyer benefits from Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

Someash Boyer benefits from Project “Cricket...

Dec 03, 2024

Several athletes and coaches aiming to benefit from India’s JAIN University scholarships

Several athletes and coaches aiming to benefit...

Dec 03, 2024

GAPLF congratulates Dominic Tyrell for taking Sportsman of the Year runner-up  

GAPLF congratulates Dominic Tyrell for taking...

Dec 03, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • Morally Right. Legally wrong

    …Peeping Tom Morally Right. Legally wrong Kaieteur News- The situation concerning the disputed parliamentary seat held... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]