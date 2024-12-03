Jeffrey responds Prescott Mann

Dear Editor,

In a piece called ‘Bullshit cannot perennially baffle brains’ (SN: 25/10/2017), which incidentally aptly contextualises ‘Bad and Bias’ in your letter section of 02/12/2024, one Mr. Prescott Mann, unless this is a nom de plume, having been unable to decipher and thus comment on the content of my letter ‘GECOM and ethical decision-making,’ said ‘I am left with a basic question for Jeffrey. … where was his voice, when all forms of biases and illegalities were being perpetrated by the then joint opposition, …. I refer to the constant ‘illegal’ rejection of the ‘more than one’ list that Bharat Jagdeo submitted to then President Granger. I never heard an utterance from Dr. Jeffrey.’

Perhaps, Mr. Mann’s mental difficulty is associated with his loss of hearing so let me repeat the following for his benefit. “When last January, President David Granger first presented the country with his unusual interpretation of article 161 of the constitution, I wrote that ‘An upper secondary school child should be able to decipher that our constitution allows three categories of persons to become the chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission: a judge of the high court, a person qualified to be such a judge or any ‘fit and proper person’. So, President David Granger’s rejection of the list submitted to him by the leader of the opposition on the grounds that ‘none of the candidates was a former judge or someone eligible to be appointed as a judge’ is patently false and it must be deliberately so’ (SN: 18/01/2017). ……. On appeal to a wider body, it is most unlikely that given our historical context, particularly in relation to the management of national elections, an interpretation that allows the president to unilaterally select the most partisan judge (this is not directed directly at Justice James Patterson) he wishes could possibly stand. Dangerous self-interest camouflaged by bullshit cannot perennially baffle brains (SN: 25/10/2017)!”

Sincerely

Henry Jeffrey

