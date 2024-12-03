Latest update December 3rd, 2024 1:00 AM

InterCaribbean Airways launches direct flights between Guyana and Grenada

Dec 03, 2024 News

Kaieteur News- Another significant milestone has been achieved for Caribbean connection with the launch of direct flights between Guyana and Grenada.

The inaugural flight took off on Sunday, connecting Maurice Bishop International Airport in Grenada with Cheddi Jagan International Airport in Georgetown, Guyana. This new route will operate twice weekly. The airline’s expansion into this market is expected to stimulate tourism, trade, and cultural exchange between the two nations. Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority, Kamrul Baksh, highlighted that the combination of Guyana’s eco-tourism offerings and Grenada’s distinction as the Spice Island creates a compelling tourism package, and direct flights make it easier for travellers to experience both.

The inaugural flight was celebrated with a simple ceremony at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport on Sunday

Grenada’s Minister of Mobilisation, Implementation and Transformation, and Acting Prime Minister Andy Williams said that this move inspires action and transformation, as the two countries pursue economic diversification and sustainable development. Aside from promoting greater cultural immersion and boosting tourism, this direct route further links the economies of Guyana and Grenada through expanded avenues for investment. This includes sectors such as agriculture and manufacturing.

“Direct flights between Grenada and Guyana is more than just commute on a map. It is a symbol of what we can achieve when we come together,” the minister said. Chief Executive Officer of InterCaribbean Airways, Trevor Sadler, pledged further investments into expanding the airline’s footprint, and advancing its agenda of connecting the Caribbean countries.

The airline’s successful launch of direct flights between Barbados and Guyana in 2021 paved the way for this latest expansion. This latest route exemplifies the airline’s dedication to providing seamless travel options and fostering closer ties within the Caribbean community.

To foster cultural exchange and promote tourism, a media familiarisation trip has also been organised. This initiative will see media professionals from Grenada and Guyana immersing themselves in each other’s unique cultures and stunning landscapes. This trip highlights the convenience of direct flights, demonstrating how easily travellers can now access a world of exciting experiences. (DPI)

