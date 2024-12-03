Govt. to spend another $1.5B to construct office buildings at CJIA

Kaieteur News- Continuing with its modernization of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), the government through the Ministry of Public Works is preparing to spend $1,557,000,000 more for another set of works to be done at the airport.

In an invitation for bids (IFB) released by the Ministry recently, revealed that they are seeking bids for the ‘Construction and Rehabilitation of Office Buildings’.

Bidding for the project will be conducted through the National Competitive Bidding procedure specified in the Procurement Act. The ministry shared that interested bidders may obtain further information from, inspect the bidding document and purchase a complete set of bidding documents at its Fort Street, Kingston office.

An official from the airport informed this publication that the contract is to construct and rehabilitate office buildings for the several airline companies operating in the country. The official said: “this is different from the works that is ongoing on the CJIA’s Administrative building. This Administrative building when completed is set to cater for CJIA’s 300 plus staff.”

Bids for the $1.5 billion contract are expected to open on December 18, 2024 at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.

The contract for the airport expansion project was signed in 2011, under the then President Bharrat Jagdeo with China Harbour and Engineering Corporation (CHEC). The Jagdeo-led administration acquired a US$138 million loan from the China Exim Bank, and used US$12 million from the Consolidated Fund (taxpayers’ money) for the total project cost of US$150 million.

Jagdeo had related previously that the US$150 million contract was signed with CHEC for a new airport. However, he said it was the Coalition government that made changes which resulted in it being a rehabilitation project. According to reports, upon assuming office in 2015, the David Granger administration deemed the airport plan defective, necessitating adjustments.

Subsequently, in August 2020, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill expressed dissatisfaction with the contractor’s work. Consequently, negotiations resulted in additional works being undertaken by CHEC at no extra cost to Guyana. While the US$150 million rehabilitation works by CHEC is completed, the PPP-administration has substantially increased spending for the modernization of the airport, albeit falling below international standards and expectations.

