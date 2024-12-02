Latest update December 2nd, 2024 1:00 AM

Teen dies in fiery accident at Linden

Dec 02, 2024

 

Kaieteur News- A 19-year-old pillion rider was during the wee hours of Sunday killed in a fiery crash involving a car and a motorcycle along the Washer Pond Road, Mackenzie, Linden, Region Ten.

The bike in flames

Dead is Ezekiel Smith of West Watooka Linden.  Smith was the pillion rider of a motorcycle when at around 03: 45hrs it collided with a car, PAH 2213, driven by a soldier. The rider was 21-year-old Joel Nurse from Half Mile Linden.

Killed in the crash, Ezekiel Smith. (Teen dies)

“Enquiries disclosed that the car was proceeding south along the Washer Pond Road while the motorcyclist was proceeding in the opposite direction along the road,” police stated before adding, “the driver of the car ended up in the path of the motorcycle.”

As the result of the collision the motorcycle slammed into car and burst into flames. The impact flung Smith and Nurse onto the road where they sustained injuries to their bodies. “The car driver along with the motorcyclist and pillion rider was all picked up in unconscious condition by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Linden Hospital Complex”, police said. Smith was pronounced dead on arrival while the soldier and Nurse received treatment.

Mangled, the soldier’ car

