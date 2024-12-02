Latest update December 2nd, 2024 1:00 AM
Dec 02, 2024 News
Kaieteur News- A 19-year-old pillion rider was during the wee hours of Sunday killed in a fiery crash involving a car and a motorcycle along the Washer Pond Road, Mackenzie, Linden, Region Ten.
Dead is Ezekiel Smith of West Watooka Linden. Smith was the pillion rider of a motorcycle when at around 03: 45hrs it collided with a car, PAH 2213, driven by a soldier. The rider was 21-year-old Joel Nurse from Half Mile Linden.
“Enquiries disclosed that the car was proceeding south along the Washer Pond Road while the motorcyclist was proceeding in the opposite direction along the road,” police stated before adding, “the driver of the car ended up in the path of the motorcycle.”
As the result of the collision the motorcycle slammed into car and burst into flames. The impact flung Smith and Nurse onto the road where they sustained injuries to their bodies. “The car driver along with the motorcyclist and pillion rider was all picked up in unconscious condition by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Linden Hospital Complex”, police said. Smith was pronounced dead on arrival while the soldier and Nurse received treatment.
(Teen dies in fiery accident at Linden)
Dec 02, 2024Kaieteur Sports- Chase’s Academic Foundation reaffirmed their dominance in the Republic Bank eight-team Under-18 Football League by storming to an emphatic 8-1 victory over Dolphin Secondary in the...
Dec 02, 2024
Dec 02, 2024
Dec 02, 2024
Dec 02, 2024
Dec 02, 2024
…Peeping Tom Kaieteur News- The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPPC) has mastered the art of political rhetoric.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- As gang violence spirals out of control in Haiti, the limitations of international... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]