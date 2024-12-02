Latest update December 2nd, 2024 1:00 AM
Dec 02, 2024 News
Kaieteur News- Commencing on 8 January 2025, it will mandatory for all Guyanese nationals travelling to the United Kingdom without a visa to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA).
This new requirement applies to most visa-exempt travellers and is part of the UK’s efforts to enhance border security and improve the travel experience, the British High Commission nere said in a press release. Applications for an ETA are now open. “You can apply via the UK ETA app—available on the Apple Store and Google Play Store—or through the official GOV.UK website. The process is simple, takes less than 15 minutes, and costs £10. Decisions are typically provided within three working days, and app users may receive quicker responses. Once approved, the ETA will allow multiple trips to the UK for up to six months per visit, lasting either two years or until the passport linked to the application expires—whichever comes first.”
According to the release travellers arriving in the UK on 8 January 2025 must secure ETA approval beforehand, so those flying late on 7 January 2025 should ensure their ETA is in place. “If an application is refused, travellers must apply for a UK visa. The ETA requirement does not apply to British or Irish passport holders, or those travelling to the Turks and Caicos Islands or other British Overseas Territories.”
The introduction of the ETA system, according to the high commission, aligns with the UK’s commitment to making travel safer and more efficient, mirroring similar systems used in the US and Australia. “Guyanese travellers are encouraged to apply early to avoid delays.”
(New UK Electronic Travel Authorisation for Guyanese starts on January 8)
