Man robbed of cash while sitting in car

Kaieteur News- A businessman, Ray Anthony Rutherford, was on Sunday robbed of his licensed firearm and $200,000 cash while sitting in his car at Argicola, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Two bandits reportedly held him at gunpoint around 11:00 hrs. One of them grabbed his gun while the other took the cash. They then both ran into Agricola and then onto Flour Mill Road, making good their escape. Investigations are ongoing.

(Man robbed of cash while sitting in car)