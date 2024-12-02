History teachers get training

Kaieteur News- The Ministry of Education’s Secondary Sector recently concluded a two-day workshop designed to enhance the teaching of Caribbean History in secondary schools.

Sixty-five teachers from across Guyana participated in this comprehensive initiative, which aimed to boost their confidence and effectiveness in the classroom, the ministry said in a press release. This effort aligns with the Ministry’s broader objective to improve national performance in Caribbean History, a subject integral to understanding regional identity and development.

Participants hailed from all ten administrative regions, representing a diverse range of schools. In Region 1, North West Secondary had its presence, while Region 2 was represented by Charity, Anna Regina, and Abram Zuil Secondary Schools. Region 3 sent teachers from Essequibo Islands, Leguan, Zeeburg, Leonora, Stewartville, West Demerara, Patentia, and Westminster Secondary Schools. Educators from Region 4 represented schools such as Annandale, Covent Garden, Bladen Hall Multilateral, Diamond, Hope, Golden Grove, and President’s College.

In Region 5, No. 8, Bush Lot, Mahaicony, and Bygeval Secondary Schools were included, while Region 6 participants came from Skeldon Line Path, Winifred Gaskin Memorial, J.C. Chandisingh, Berbice High School, Berbice Educational Institute, and New Amsterdam Secondary Schools. Region 9’s St. Ignatius Secondary joined the mix, and Region 10 contributed teachers from Christianburg Wismar, New Silvercity, Linden Foundation, Wisburg Secondary, and Mackenzie High School. Georgetown, the capital, was well-represented, with participants from The Bishop’s High, Tutorial High, St. Stanislaus College, St. Rose’s High, St. Joseph’s High, St. John’s College, Richard Ishmael Secondary, North Ruimveldt, North Georgetown Secondary, Queen’s College, New Campbellville Secondary, Cummings Lodge Secondary, Christ Church Secondary, Charlestown Secondary, The New Central High School, and Brickdam Secondary.

According to the ministry the workshop was planned to address the challenges educators face in teaching Caribbean History effectively. Over the two days, participants engaged in a detailed review of the syllabus, with a focus on identifying and addressing topics that students often find difficult. They examined the national schemes of work, ensuring alignment with curricular goals, and developed creative and practical lesson plans to make complex historical concepts more accessible. A significant emphasis was placed on the integration of technology into history teaching, encouraging teachers to use digital tools to create more engaging and interactive lessons.

Additionally, the workshop provided in-depth training on managing School-Based Assessments (SBAs), a critical component of the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) curriculum. Teachers explored strategies for improving the quality of student submissions, standardizing marking procedures, and providing constructive feedback. Group presentations allowed participants to collaborate and share innovative approaches to teaching challenging topics, fostering a supportive and creative professional environment.

The workshop’s outcomes are expected to have a lasting impact on the teaching and learning of Caribbean History in Guyana. By equipping teachers with the skills, resources, and confidence to deliver high-quality instruction, the Ministry of Education aims to inspire a deeper appreciation of the subject among students, ultimately leading to improved academic performance at the national level, the release stated.

