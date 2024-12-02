Latest update December 2nd, 2024 1:00 AM

GDF promises continued support for families of soldiers killed in helicopter crash

Dec 02, 2024 News

Kaieteur News- The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Chief of Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan on Sunday promised continued support for the families of the five servicemen, killed in a helicopter crash last year December.

On December 6, 2023, one of the GDF’s Bell412 helicopter went down between Arau and Ekereku in Region Seven. Only two of the Seven soldiers onboard survived the tragedy. Those who died are: Lieutenant Colonel Michael Charles, Colonel Michael Shahoud, Retired Brigadier Gary Beaton, Lieutenant Colonel Sean Welcome and Sergeant Jason Khan.

President Irfaan Ali

A memorial service was held for the fallen soldiers on Sunday at the Umana Yana.  During his address to those in attendance, Brigadier Khan told their relatives, “You can count on our continued support”.

Meanwhile the Commander Chief, President Irfaan Ali reminded the nation that the five soldiers died when Guyana was facing it greatest security threat.  “They were on a mission in response to that threat,” Ali said while explaining what that mission was. “They were on a mission to support an integral part of our operational readiness during this period of immense threat to our territorial integrity and sovereignty”, the president continued.  He noted that their service was a shield to every citizen of Guyana. “The price of peace is often paid in sacrifice and commitment.”

Killed in the December 6, GDF Helicopter Crash

He too assured family members of continued support for them not only from the armed forces but the government as well. Relatives for their part paid emotional tributes to their loved ones sharing fond memories of the fallen soldiers.  As Guyana remembers the tragedy that took place one year ago, the country still awaiting details from an investigation launched into the fatal crash. On November 12, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill stated that a draft report has already been completed. “I am pleased to advise that the Draft Final Report into the tragic accident is completed and as per ICAO Annex 13”, Edghill had stated.

He added, “The Draft Final Report will be sent to the various stakeholders associated for their comments before the report can be finalized.” Those stakeholders are the Guyana Defence Force, National Transportation Safety Board, Transport Canada, Bell Helicopters and the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority.

The stakeholders were given sixty days upon receipt of the Draft Final Report to review and provide their comments and upon completion of this exercise, a Final Report will be released.  Nineteen days have already passed since Edghill made the statement.

