(Bandits rob security guard, supermarket owner)

Kaieteur News- Two gunmen on Saturday disarmed a security guard and then robbed the Kang Chinese Supermarket he was protecting at Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt.
Police said the robbery took place around 16:00hrs when the gunmen entered and held the security guard, Larance Jacobe employed with First Defense Security Services at gunpoint. They relieved him of his firearm and ammunition and then took him with them into the supermarket where they robbed the owner of an undisclosed amount of cash. The bandits subsequently escaped on a Honda XR motorcycle.
