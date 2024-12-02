$12M Quiko Primary School Commissioned in Region Nine

Kaieteur News- A new chapter in the educational development of Quiko Village was written with the official commissioning of the Quiko Primary School.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, presided over the event, which took place on a recent trip to the region, marking a significant step forward in improving access to quality education. The newly commissioned school, valued at $12, 621, 230, is designed to provide a modern and conducive learning environment for the children of Quiko, the ministry said in a press release.

The facility is equipped with spacious classrooms, contemporary teaching resources, and ample outdoor spaces for recreational activities. The school’s infrastructure is built to meet the educational needs of the growing student population, ensuring that every child has access to a safe and supportive environment for learning.

During her visit, Minister Manickchand addressed the gathering, emphasizing the importance of the new school in enhancing the educational experience for children in the area. She further emphasized the Ministry’s commitment to improving educational standards across Guyana, particularly in hinterland regions, ensuring that no child is left behind regardless of their location.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by local leaders, parents, and students, all of whom expressed their joy and gratitude for the new facility. The new Quiko Primary School will serve not only the children of Quiko but also students from neighboring villages, providing them with easier access to education and reducing the need for long travel distances. The school’s opening is expected to alleviate overcrowding in nearby institutions, ensuring that every child receives the attention and education they deserve.

The Ministry of Education continues to prioritize the expansion and improvement of educational infrastructure across Guyana, focusing on hinterland communities to bridge the gap in access to quality education. The commissioning of Quiko Primary School is part of the ongoing efforts to provide every child with the resources and opportunities needed for success in today’s world.

