(Three dead in two-car smash-up at St. Cuthbert’s Mission)

Kaieteur News- Three persons were killed in a two-car smash-up around 18:00 hrs. on Saturday, at Four Mile (Tail Creek), St Cuthbert’s Mission, Region Four.

The victims were identified as 63-year-old Olive Andrews, her daughter 29-year-old Athina Andrews, a mother of three and former Miss Indigenous Heritage pageant contestant, and her seven-year-old daughter Emma Andrews, all of St Cuthbert’s Mission.

Dead: Emma Andrews.

Both drivers survived the deadly accident.

Kaieteur News understands that two other persons including a baby boy are also injured. The injured were transported to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre for treatment.

The details surrounding the accident are sketchy but Kaieteur News understands that the Andrews family and the baby boy, whose identity is unknown, were passengers of a red car bearing registration number PAE 5140. The occupants of that car were returning to St. Cuthbert’s Mission when the head-on collision occurred with a white car bearing registration number PXX 4949 that was leaving the village.

Dead: Athina Andrews

The occupants of the white car, the driver and his father, who are originally from the indigenous community but reside in Georgetown, were heading to the city when the tragedy struck.

This publication understands that the Andrews family was left pinned in the car for some time before being pulled out by Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT).

Meanwhile, reports are that the driver of the red car, who escaped with minor injuries, is being questioned by police.

News of the tragedy has left the residents of St Cuthbert’s Mission in a state of shock.

In 2015, Athina represented the Village in the Miss Indigenous Heritage pageant. Andrews was 20-years-old at the time and was a strong believer that the high rate of school drop-outs among indigenous youth negatively impacts the development of their villages.

Dead: Olive Andrews.

According to a Stabroek News report on the contestants published in 2015, Athina was an aspiring nurse who enjoyed eating pepper-pot with a side serving of Otocuma worms and Cassava Bread.

