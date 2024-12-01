Suriname objects to Guyana’s plan to upgrade New River Triangle airstrip

Kaieteur News- Suriname’s Foreign Minister Albert Ramdin on Friday reportedly summoned Guyana’s Ambassador to the neigbouring country Virjananad Depoo over the Government’s plan to upgrade an airstrip located in the New River Triangle also called the Tigri Area.

Guyana and Suriname have an age-old dispute over the said area.

Ramdin’s claims that Guyana’s plans violate agreements made in 1970.

Meanwhile, StarNieuws a Surinamese news agency said that Suriname summoned the Guyanese ambassador following public statements made by President Irfaan Ali at the commissioning of the Gary Beaton Aerodrome at Eteringbang, Region Seven on Thursday.

President Ali reportedly spoke about paving the airstrip at “Camp Jaguar”, located in the Upper Corentyne area, Region Six. The President disclosed that works are expected to begin before year end.

StarNieuws said that Ramdin, reportedly expressed concerns over the public announcements made without discussion with the Surinamese government.

Ramdin, in the Protest Note given to Ambassador Depoo said that the presence of Guyanese in the New River Triangle is not in accordance with agreements made between the two countries in Chaguaramas, Trinidad and Tobago in 1970.

Repeated attempts to contact government officials on the matter proved futile.

