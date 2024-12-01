Latest update December 1st, 2024 4:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Suriname objects to Guyana’s plan to upgrade New River Triangle airstrip

Dec 01, 2024 News

Kaieteur News- Suriname’s Foreign Minister Albert Ramdin on Friday reportedly summoned Guyana’s Ambassador to the neigbouring country Virjananad Depoo over the Government’s plan to upgrade an airstrip located in the New River Triangle also called the Tigri Area.

Guyana and Suriname have an age-old dispute over the said area.

Ramdin’s claims that Guyana’s plans violate agreements made in 1970.

Suriname objects to Guyana’s plan to upgrade New River Triangle airstrip

Suriname’s Foreign Minister, Albert Ramdin (Suriname objects)

Meanwhile, StarNieuws a Surinamese news agency said that Suriname summoned the Guyanese ambassador following public statements made by President Irfaan Ali at the commissioning of the Gary Beaton Aerodrome at Eteringbang, Region Seven on Thursday.

President Ali reportedly spoke about paving the airstrip at “Camp Jaguar”, located in the Upper Corentyne area, Region Six. The President disclosed that works are expected to begin before year end.

StarNieuws said that Ramdin, reportedly expressed concerns over the public announcements made without discussion with the Surinamese government.

Ramdin, in the Protest Note given to Ambassador Depoo said that the presence of Guyanese in the New River Triangle is not in accordance with agreements made between the two countries in Chaguaramas, Trinidad and Tobago in 1970.

Repeated attempts to contact government officials on the matter proved futile.

(Suriname objects to Guyana’s plan to upgrade New River Triangle airstrip)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | November, 20th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

 

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Shadman hits fifty, WI drop three catches on truncated day

Shadman hits fifty, WI drop three catches on truncated day

Dec 01, 2024

Roach struck twice early but West Indies let Bangladesh stage a mini-recovery ESPNcricinfo – Kemar Roach rocked Bangladesh early, but West Indies’ poor catching denied the home team a few...
Read More
Jai Signs on board with Kashif and Shanghai Futsal tourney as new prize structure unveiled

Jai Signs on board with Kashif and Shanghai...

Dec 01, 2024

Marian Academy and Waramuri Primary set for exciting showdown in 2024 Girls’ U11 Football C/ship Final

Marian Academy and Waramuri Primary set for...

Dec 01, 2024

Kharag family to sponsor feature event at Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC) Boxing Day horserace meet

Kharag family to sponsor feature event at Kennard...

Dec 01, 2024

Showstoppers, Pouderoyen, Brothers and Team Family advance into Rockstone Street-Ball semis

Showstoppers, Pouderoyen, Brothers and Team...

Dec 01, 2024

Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Championship concludes today

Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Championship...

Dec 01, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]