Rotary Club of Georgetown Central unveils refurbished Uncle Eddie’s home

Kaieteur News- The Rotary Club of Georgetown Central on Thursday, November 28, 2024, handed over newly refurbished accommodations to the residents, trustees, and Board of Directors of Uncle Eddie’s Home at its Tucville, Georgetown location.

In honor of its 40th Anniversary, the Rotary Club of Georgetown Central initiated a signature project aimed at improving the living conditions at Uncle Eddie’s Senior Citizens Residence. The project intended to create a dignified and comfortable environment for the residents that are both safe and environmentally friendly, while also promoting their physical and mental well-being. The Club aimed to restore Uncle Eddie’s Home to a sustainable state, allowing it to generate enough revenue for ongoing maintenance and care.

Uncle Eddie’s Home was officially opened on February 26, 1975, by its visionary founder, overseas-based Guyanese Mr. Edward Holford, also known as ‘Uncle Eddie,’ who sadly passed away shortly after the opening. Ms. Ivy Edghill was the first resident to enter the Home on June 20, 1975.

According to a press release issued by the Rotary Club, the handover was conducted by the President of the Rotary Club of Georgetown Central, Mr. Jagdesh Haripershad, along with Immediate Past President and Project Lead Mr. Peter Pompey, Past President Mrs. Judy Semple-Bobb, and Ms. Sabita Liddell, who represented the Minister of Human Services and Social Security (MoHSSS). Mr. Kory and Mrs. Diane Sellers, retired humanitarian missionaries with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS), were also present.

The President of Uncle Eddie’s Home, Ms. Yolanda James, was on hand to officially accept the upgraded facility.

“The Rotary theme for this year is ‘The Magic of Rotary,’ and I believe we can witness this magic today,” President Haripershad said as he opened the ceremony. He emphasized that the project reflects their commitment to serving humanity and strengthening communities.

“This journey began under the leadership of then-President Peter Pompey, whose vision and dedication brought the idea of transforming this home from a dilapidated and unsafe environment into a space of safety and comfort for its residents,” Mr. Haripershad stated. He recognized Mr. Pompey’s essential role in the project, which was completed not only on schedule but also encompassed a broader scope of work than initially planned.

The President also acknowledged Past President Judy Semple-Bobb for her crucial efforts in securing funding for the project. “Judy prepared and submitted a detailed proposal to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, resulting in their generous approval of US$100,000 (equivalent to 20 million Guyana Dollars). Her commitment and dedication have been vital to our success, and we thank her.”

In addition to the $20 million in cash contributions from the LDS Church, an extra $10 million was invested in materials and workmanship by various donors, including Food for the Poor, Chung Global Inc., and the Ministry of Public Works, bringing the total project cost to $30 million.

Peter Pompey, the Technical Project Lead, provided a brief overview of the project, detailing the journey from conceptualization to the realization of what is now a revitalized environment for the residents of Uncle Eddie’s Home.

“To the LDS and Kory and Diane Sellers, we express our profound gratitude for making this project possible. We are forever grateful; we may have had the will, but you provided the essential resources. To our other partners—Chung Global for landscaping, Food for the Poor, and the Ministry of Public Works—we also thank you for your support,” Pompey stated.

He encouraged the Trustees and the Board of Directors of Uncle Eddie’s Home to continue improving the facilities while enhancing the quality of service for the residents.

Kory and Diane Sellers also shared brief remarks about the project, named the “Guyana Georgetown Mission,” and their commitment to improving the living conditions of the senior citizens after observing the previous conditions at the facility.

President Yolanda James expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the newly renovated building, promising to continue enhancing the premises. Ms. James invites members of the public or organizations to support their ongoing efforts.

Ms. Liddle, a Probation and Social Services Officer within the Ministry of Health and Social Services, delivered brief remarks on behalf of the Minister. She acknowledged the outstanding work that Rotary Georgetown Central has accomplished over its 40 years of existence and highlighted their significant project for 2024, which embodies their motto, “Service Above Self.”

APPROVED PROJECT SCOPE

Upgrade of Plumbing and Bathroom Facilities

Upgrade of Potable Water System

Installation of New Storage Cupboards

Provide New Kitchen Utensils & Equipment

New Beds and Bedding

Purchase of Waste Disposal Bins

Purchase of Motorized Lawn Mower

Monthly Maintenance of Compound

EXPANDED PROJECT SCOPE

Painting of Walls and Ceiling of Main Block & South Wing

Installation of Safety Signage

Repairs to Administration Office, Front Facing Guttering & Windows

New Kitchen Fixtures (2) Stoves, (1) Freezer, (1) Refrigerator, (1) Washing Machine

Replacement of Bedroom Fixtures [safety handrails, side cabinets, 10 beds with side rails]

Replacement of Front Entrance Door & Sign

(Rotary Club of Georgetown Central unveils refurbished Uncle Eddie’s home)