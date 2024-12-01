Latest update December 1st, 2024 4:00 AM

Life sweet but yuh brain better work or else yuh still gon be in trouble.

Dec 01, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh

Kaieteur News- Dem boys remember de story of de man wah deh pon a bench in de Botanic Gardens crying he soul out. Another man walking through de Gardens spot de man crying and decide fuh play Good Samaritan.

He siddung next to de old man and seh, “Big man, wah really troubling yuh? Wife giving yuh problem?”

De old man shake he head, tears still flowing, “Wife? Nah man, I got de best wife in de world. Fifty years now, she still de sweetest thing, and she cook better than dem fancy restaurant chef.”

So de man seh, “Ohhh, well, de children then? Dey stressing yuh out?”

De old man bawl louder, “Children? Nah bai, I got a whole set of dem, all big, bright, and successful. Plus, all ah dem marry people I approve of. Yuh think I got problem dey?”

De man start scratch he head. “Well, must be money trouble then?”

De old man bawl even harder, “Money? I got more money than I could ever spend. Millions me father left, and I investing good. Every month I collecting hundreds of thousands  in rent without even lifting a finger.”

De man confuse now. “Alright, must be yuh house then. De place falling apart?”

De old man wipe he nose and seh, “House? Yuh joking, bai? I living in a mansion bigger than de Vee Pee own. It gat three stories, servants, pool, double garage… De whole works!”

De man finally snap. “So wait, big man, if everything so perfect, wah de hell yuh crying for?!”

De old man wail out loud and seh, “BECAUSE ME CAN’T REMEMBER WHERE ME LIVING!”

Talk half. Leff half

(Life sweet but yuh brain better work or else yuh still gon be in trouble.)

