Lieve Blanckaert returns to pageantry for the third time, competing in Miss World Guyana 2024

A Journey of persistence and growth….

kaieteur News- Life is about persistence and never giving up on one’s goals, no matter how many times it takes to achieve them. For Guyanese model, Lieve Blanckaert, these words prove true; as she has returned to pageantry for the third time. This time, she is competing for the coveted title of Miss World Guyana, 2024.

Having previously copped Miss India Guyana title 2015 and secured the position of First Runner-Up at Miss Universe Guyana 2023,the 26-year-old Blanckaert has proven to be a determined, unyielding advocate for change, using pageantry as her platform to promote meaningful causes.

Growing up in Georgetown, Guyana, Blanckaert was raised in a community that valued strength, unity, and kindness. She credits this environment for teaching her the importance of looking out for others and appreciating the beauty in Guyanese culture and traditions.

The model also credits her Guyanese and Belgian roots, for the values of hard work, love, and perseverance instilled in her.

She noted that losing her mother just two weeks before committing to the pageant has been one of the most challenging experiences of her life. “She was not just my greatest source of strength and inspiration, but also the guiding light for the values I hold dear. Her legacy of compassion and selflessness continues to motivate me every single day,” Blanckaert told The Waterfalls.

She recalled “From the age of six, my mother would take my five sisters and me to visit orphanages, teaching us the importance of kindness and giving back. These moments shaped my understanding of service and gratitude. By the time we turned 14, my sisters and I took on her mission, organizing fundraisers, mentorship programs, and donation drives to continue making an impact. It was through her example that I learned the power of community and the profound joy of giving,”

At just 14 years old, she began mentoring orphans alongside her sisters, organizing clothing and food drives, and redecorating their rooms to make them more comfortable and inspiring.

“Those experiences taught me the power of compassion and how small, thoughtful actions can bring joy and hope to others,” Blanckaert reflected.

Through the pageant, the Miss Guyana hopeful is honoring her mother’s memory by staying true to the principles she lived by and continuing her legacy of giving back. “Her love and teachings inspire me to uplift others and make a meaningful impact, just as she always did”

That passion for giving back led to Blanckaert’s creation of Habitual Lifestyle, a platform focused on promoting holistic well-being.

“It’s a platform where we come together to share knowledge, support each other, and understand that living a healthy lifestyle isn’t a luxury—it’s a choice we can make in small, impactful ways,” she explained. Through Habitual Lifestyle, she offers workshops, community events, and online content to empower individuals to live healthier lives.

Her background in Business Management has been instrumental in shaping Habitual Lifestyle into an accessible and sustainable initiative. “I wanted to create something that would be accessible and meaningful for communities, not just for individuals,” she said.

“Habitual Lifestyle into a space where everyone feels empowered to take charge of their well-being… I want to create a space where individuals feel supported and have access to the tools they need to live a healthier, more balanced life,” she added.

Pageantry became a natural extension of the model’s desire to make a difference. Her first experience in pageantry came in 2015, when she represented Guyana as Miss India Guyana. Since then, she has used the pageant platform to advocate for her causes.

She also co-hosted the Miss Universe Guyana 2024 pageant earlier this year, an opportunity that allowed her to connect with like-minded individuals and improve her public speaking skills.

Now, as she prepares to compete for the title of Miss World Guyana 2024, to be hosted in Guyana on December 8, 2024, Blanckeart will be representing Region #4 Demerara- Mahaica.

She told this magazine that her return to the pageantry world is with a renewed sense of purpose. “I’m excited to be back,” she added with a smile. “I’m excited to share my story and advocate for holistic living. This moment is a testament to my belief that we can all achieve great things when we stay trued to our purpose and remain dedicated to making a difference.”

The model remains hopeful and eager for what the future holds. “Competing for Miss World Guyana 2024 is just one step in this incredible journey,” she reflects. “I’m looking forward to sharing it with all of you. The best is yet to come.”

