Latest update December 1st, 2024 12:58 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Govt. making childish excuses for not implementing windfall tax

Dec 01, 2024 Letters

Govt. making childish excuses for not implementing windfall tax

Govt. making childish excuses for not implementing windfall tax

Dear Editor,

As the last month of the year and therefore Christmas beckons, I make a short simple statement. First, with the vast amount of oil above the limit being extracted every day, we have a government making all sorts of childish excuses for not implementing a windfall tax on the oil companies and those extracting gold.

Mr. Anthony Paul from neighbouring Trinidad has put it succinctly that this is a sensible thing to do in the interest of the population – a tax imposed by several countries throughout the world. See Editorials and articles, this week in Kaieteur and Stabroek News. But yet we hear this foolishness, this unpatriotic nonsense about the sanctity of contracts.

Next, we still suffer from blackouts but if that is not enough, Dr. Clive Thomas has unearthed damning information about this Turkish ship company which our government employed to supply additional generation. A scandal in the making. Is it as apparent a case of incompetence, corruption, sheer folly or a glamorous combination, all unworthy of a government in charge of the fastest growing economy in the world?

I recommend as necessary reading for every Guyanese irrespective of race, colour, creed or political attachment, Editorials in the Stabroek News and Kaieteur News. We have the gas to shore monster and on Wednesday, with bold brass face, the Government seeks millions more to complete this gas to shore experiment at a time where international concern is being expressed about the potential danger of overheating our world by the indiscriminate use of fossil fuel and studies has shown that the use of solar panels (using the sun) can satisfy our needs at a lower cost and in a much safer way.

Beyond all of this we are on a sustained spending spree, all because a government with massive funds, for some reason, seems unwilling or unable to do what was being implemented more than three decades ago to make education free from kindergarten to university. To provide quality health care for every citizen every year and to put in place the implementation of a policy called Defence-in – Depth.

The Editorial dealing with Education in Stabroek news, dealt adequately with what in summary, suggests that we are producing in our schools, young people whose only concern is to pass many subjects while losing the opportunity to mix, meddle and learn to love one another through a sporting, cultural and allied activity. Why are we losing a golden opportunity to make Guyana good, to keep the environment safe and sound is beyond belief.

Handouts will be welcomed but are not an alternative to well thought out programmes of education and providing opportunities, first, to our people before opening the floodgates for non-nationals.

This weekend letter is deliberately short and simple but there are so many other issues that will be dealt with in detail later, but for now, read the independent media and share it with your friends, in the communities, your religious organisations and those you chat with. For the time may soon come to remind ourselves of what a Leader once said, that ‘enough is enough.’

Hamilton Green

Elder

(Govt. making childish excuses for not implementing windfall tax)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | November, 20th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

 

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Battle for Glory: Petra-MVP Sports Girls U11 Football Championship reaches thrilling Semi-Final Stage

Battle for Glory: Petra-MVP Sports Girls U11 Football Championship...

Nov 30, 2024

  Kaieteur Sports – The road to the 2024 MVP Sports-Petra Organisation Girls Under-11 Football Championship title narrows today as the tournament moves into its highly anticipated...
Read More
Dinar Trading and Forrester’s Concrete solidify support

Dinar Trading and Forrester’s Concrete solidify...

Nov 30, 2024

Linden vs. Georgetown rivalry takes centre stage at GBF Elite 16 Finals

Linden vs. Georgetown rivalry takes centre stage...

Nov 30, 2024

Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Tournament heats up ahead of Sunday’s Finale

Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Tournament...

Nov 30, 2024

Top athletes and officials recognized at 2023 National Sports Awards

Top athletes and officials recognized at 2023...

Nov 30, 2024

Guyana Beverages Inc. partners with GFF for Maid Marian Wheat Up Women’s Cup

Guyana Beverages Inc. partners with GFF for Maid...

Nov 29, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • The Windfall Tax paradox

    …Peeping Tom Kaieteur News- It is a curious feature of the modern age that the more complex our agreements, the more... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]