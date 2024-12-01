($52M recreational shed to be constructed at Northwest Secondary)

Latest update December 1st, 2024 4:00 AM
Dec 01, 2024 News
Kaieteur News- The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) has awarded a $52 million contract for the construction of a recreational shed at the newly built Northwest Secondary School in Region One.
Following the national bidding process, the contract was awarded to Supreme Contracting and Supplies that bid $52,596,000 to complete the works.
Kaieteur News understands that the shed is being constructed to facilitate recreational activities and assemblies for students.
The project is being undertaken by the Ministry of Education and was estimated to cost $63 million according to the engineer.
The Northwest Secondary School in Region One was recently commissioned following a fire that destroyed the school in September 2021. The two-storey state-of-the-art facility can accommodate 575 students and includes 23 classrooms, three science laboratories, a technical drawing room, four canteens, eight washroom facilities, and two modified elevators.
