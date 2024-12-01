Latest update December 1st, 2024 4:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

$52M recreational shed to be constructed at Northwest Secondary

Dec 01, 2024 News

Kaieteur News- The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) has awarded a $52 million contract for the construction of a recreational shed at the newly built Northwest Secondary School in Region One.

Following the national bidding process, the contract was awarded to Supreme Contracting and Supplies that bid $52,596,000 to complete the works.

The newly built Northwest Secondary School in Region One.

Kaieteur News understands that the shed is being constructed to facilitate recreational activities and assemblies for students.

The project is being undertaken by the Ministry of Education and was estimated to cost $63 million according to the engineer.

The Northwest Secondary School in Region One was recently commissioned following a fire that destroyed the school in September 2021. The two-storey state-of-the-art facility can accommodate 575 students and includes 23 classrooms, three science laboratories, a technical drawing room, four canteens, eight washroom facilities, and two modified elevators.

($52M recreational shed to be constructed at Northwest Secondary)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | November, 20th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

 

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Shadman hits fifty, WI drop three catches on truncated day

Shadman hits fifty, WI drop three catches on truncated day

Dec 01, 2024

Roach struck twice early but West Indies let Bangladesh stage a mini-recovery ESPNcricinfo – Kemar Roach rocked Bangladesh early, but West Indies’ poor catching denied the home team a few...
Read More
Jai Signs on board with Kashif and Shanghai Futsal tourney as new prize structure unveiled

Jai Signs on board with Kashif and Shanghai...

Dec 01, 2024

Marian Academy and Waramuri Primary set for exciting showdown in 2024 Girls’ U11 Football C/ship Final

Marian Academy and Waramuri Primary set for...

Dec 01, 2024

Kharag family to sponsor feature event at Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC) Boxing Day horserace meet

Kharag family to sponsor feature event at Kennard...

Dec 01, 2024

Showstoppers, Pouderoyen, Brothers and Team Family advance into Rockstone Street-Ball semis

Showstoppers, Pouderoyen, Brothers and Team...

Dec 01, 2024

Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Championship concludes today

Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Championship...

Dec 01, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]