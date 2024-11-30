Latest update November 30th, 2024 3:38 PM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Suriname summons Guyana ambassador over “New River Triangle” plans

Nov 30, 2024 News

Reuters reported on Friday that Suriname’s Foreign Minister Albert Ramdin summoned the ambassador of neighboring Guyana to protest plans by the country’s Government to build an airstrip in the Tigri Area, as well as a school in what he claims to be Surinamese territory .
There is reportedly  a dispute between the two countries over the area better known as the New River Triangle. The Suriname Minister reportedly said that the plans violate agreements made in 1970.  “Guyana’s government did not immediately respond to requests for comment”, Reuters reported.
(Suriname summons Guyana ambassador over “New River Triangle” plans)
Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | November, 20th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

 

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Battle for Glory: Petra-MVP Sports Girls U11 Football Championship reaches thrilling Semi-Final Stage

Battle for Glory: Petra-MVP Sports Girls U11 Football Championship...

Nov 30, 2024

  Kaieteur Sports – The road to the 2024 MVP Sports-Petra Organisation Girls Under-11 Football Championship title narrows today as the tournament moves into its highly anticipated...
Read More
Dinar Trading and Forrester’s Concrete solidify support

Dinar Trading and Forrester’s Concrete solidify...

Nov 30, 2024

Linden vs. Georgetown rivalry takes centre stage at GBF Elite 16 Finals

Linden vs. Georgetown rivalry takes centre stage...

Nov 30, 2024

Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Tournament heats up ahead of Sunday’s Finale

Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Tournament...

Nov 30, 2024

Top athletes and officials recognized at 2023 National Sports Awards

Top athletes and officials recognized at 2023...

Nov 30, 2024

Guyana Beverages Inc. partners with GFF for Maid Marian Wheat Up Women’s Cup

Guyana Beverages Inc. partners with GFF for Maid...

Nov 29, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • The Windfall Tax paradox

    …Peeping Tom Kaieteur News- It is a curious feature of the modern age that the more complex our agreements, the more... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]