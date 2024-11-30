Suriname summons Guyana ambassador over “New River Triangle” plans

Reuters reported on Friday that Suriname’s Foreign Minister Albert Ramdin summoned the ambassador of neighboring Guyana to protest plans by the country’s Government to build an airstrip in the Tigri Area, as well as a school in what he claims to be Surinamese territory .

There is reportedly a dispute between the two countries over the area better known as the New River Triangle. The Suriname Minister reportedly said that the plans violate agreements made in 1970. “Guyana’s government did not immediately respond to requests for comment”, Reuters reported.

