Sod turned for $5.4B state-of-the-art Kato hospital

…to feature dialysis center, NICU and CT Scan dept.

Kaieteur News- President Irfaan Ali on Friday announced that no longer will residents of Kato Village in Region Eight have to travel long distances to Georgetown to access dialysis, CT scans, and surgeries among other medical services, as a brand new $5.4 billion state-of-the-art hospital will be constructed in the community.

The Head-of-State made the announcement during a sod turning ceremony for the brand-new hospital which will be constructed by PCI – Sinopharmintl Consortium out of China (China Sinopharm International Corp, Sinohydro Bureau 10 Company Ltd, Powerchina International Group Ltd).

The contractor was among three bidders that submitted bids to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) in August for the project.

President Ali said the hospital symbolizes progress, equality and hope, noting that people in the hinterland regions are entitled to the same services offered on the coast.

“Health care is not a privilege; it is a fundamental right. The people of Kato and its neighbouring communities deserve nothing less than the best, and there are many on the Opposition benches who will question investments like this. They ask us, why are you spending so much money on an investment like this when the population is so small. We say to them that for us, regardless of the size, the people who live there or the location, they are entitled to the same quality of investment and development like anyone else on the coast or anywhere else,” the President said.

The President further shared that the transition from a modest Cottage Hospital in Kato to a planned state-of-the-art medical facility represents a seismic shift in the way health care will be delivered in this region.

He disclosed that for decades, the Kato Cottage Hospital provided basic medical services that would have undoubtedly saved lives, but was limited in scope and capacity.

“With the construction of this modern hospital here in Kato, those days of limitations will be over,” he told residents.

Detailing some of the features of the new hospital, the President said the Kato Hospital will provide some 57,000 square feet of hospital space and will be 57 times larger than the current hospital in Kato.

The hospital which will provide 24-hour high quality service and care to the people in Region Eight, will have 75 beds, 45 of which will be inpatient beds (with each ward having five beds).

The President revealed that each ward will have its own washroom, its own shower and its own support system.

“It will have a fully functional operating theatre equipped to do, you know, Frank (Minister of Health) just told you that we will take the people out who need cataract surgery, and we’ll have to take you to Port Mourant. Well, I have news for you, in this hospital, they will be able to do cataract surgery right here in this hospital, right here in Region eight,” he disclosed.

This publication understands that the hospital will include an operating theatre catering for Caesarean section (C-section) cases, an Emergency Room (ER) department with a procedure room for minor surgeries, diagnostic imaging services, a modern pharmacy, a digital health control room, pediatric services, NICU, ICU, an HDU and a modern maternity unit.

The Head-of-State added that the duration of the project is expected to be 24 months.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony noted the importance of the new modern hospital stating that it will help to improve healthcare services in the region.

Noting the remarkable services that the hospital will bring, the health minister encouraged the young people from Kato and neighbouring communities to take advantage of the opportunities and apply for the various healthcare programmes that are available by government.

He noted that the current Kato Cottage Hospital has a telemedicine system that is underutilized while noting that efforts are being made to train persons from the community to utilize the system.

“We want you to come and join our registered nursing programme. Why is that important? When this hospital is completed, we’ll have jobs for many persons and we don’t want to import those persons and bring them in here. What we want to do is utilize persons who are living here and in the surrounding areas,” Dr. Anthony said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai shared that the investments the government is making in health, education, and infrastructure is part of its commitment to close the gap that exists between the hinterland and the coast.

Kaieteur News had reported that Kato and several hospital projects are being funded through a loan from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

This publication had reported that the US$97 million IDB loan secured by the Guyana Government in December 2022, forms part of a broader effort to strengthen the nation’s healthcare network under the Conditional Credit Line for Investment Projects (CCLIP). The comprehensive programme aims to bolster the capacity of seven hospitals across various regions, including key hinterland areas and urban centers.

