Smarter de government, wiser de population

Kaieteur News- Guyanese people different, bai! Dem smarter than any system you could invent. If NASA ever lose dem spaceship, dem should come to Guyana fuh advice. We got people here who could sneak in and out of Fort Knox and tek de gold, and de guards wouldn’t even know somebody pass through.

De government believe it smart with this $100,000 cash grant business. Dem snapping photo, tekking ID cards and passports, and even asking fuh blood type, next of kin, and DNA sample.

But dem forget this a Guyanese they dealing with. We got people who got one name on dem birth certificate, another pun dem ID card, and a third pun dem passport. Is like three people living in one body. And who will prevent some of dese people from registering two times? One woman boasting how she gan register under her maiden name, her married name and even she false name.

Dem pension people did feel dem mek a fool-proof system too. Dem seh you gotta live in Guyana two years straight fuh get old-age pension. But dem forget Guyanese like Houdini. Dem does come back from America and Canada, tek out a Guyanese passport, and leave pun dem foreign passport same time. De passport office record showing dem still here because the Guyanese passport nah use. But ask de neighbor if dem see Auntie Gloria and dem seh, “Auntie Gloria? She gone since Mashramani!” And dem still collecting pension like if dem resident hay! And de government still in de dark!

Dem boys seh if Guyanese had inmates in Alcatraz, it woulda close long before it did. We beating every system, no matter how tight you try to mek it. You could chip us, barcode us, or put retina scanners—Guyanese gon find a way. Is a skill we born with. Dem boys seh, one day, de Guinness Book gon add a new record fuh “most systems beat by a single nation.” And Guyana gon win dat every year.

Moral of de story? You can mek it fool-proof, but Guyanese always one step ahead.

Talk half. Leff half

